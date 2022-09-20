Polaris Esports rules Dota 2 Predator League 2022 Philippines

With momentum on their side, Polaris Esports dominated against GrindSky Esports to secure the victory and the prize pool of Php200,000.

MANILA, Philippines — Polaris Esports swept GrindSky Esports, 2-0, to claim the Predator League 2022 Shield for Dota 2 during the league's Grand Finals last Sunday at the SM Mall of Asia Central Atrium.

The first offline event of the league since the COVID-19 Pandemic, Predator League 2022 Philippines saw four teams — GrindSky Esports, Execration, Polaris Esports and Atomic Esports — vie for the top prize.

GrindSky Esports survived Execration, 2-1, to secure the first ticket to Japan while Polaris Esports, having travelled from their bootcamp in Cebu to Pasay City, swept Atomic Esports 2-0 to set up the grand finals match-up.

Both teams will represent the country in the upcoming Asia Pacific Predator League 2022 in Japan later in the year.

The previous day, Predator League bestowed on Rex Regum Qeon (RRQ) Philippines the Predator Shield for Valoratn after the team bested South Built Esports in the grand finals, and veteran Valorant teams Oasis Gaming and Team Secret during the semifinals.