EJ getting faster, higher, stronger

Senators welcomed and congratulated Filipino Olympian pole vaulter EJ Obiena in the Senate on Monday (September 19, 2022).

MANILA, Philippines — World No. 3 EJ Obiena and his team are trying to figure out the biggest factor impeding his bid to breach the six-meter plateau and achieve greater glory.

They have concluded that it’s his speed in the approach.

“We’re looking to adding more scientific equipment to maximize my potential,” said the Filipino pole vault star during yesterday’s briefer at the Aristocrat Restaurant in Malate, Manila.

The bronze medalist in the World Championships last July was referring to a laser measuring alum stick, a 59-inch tall device used by high jumpers and pole-vaulters to measure their speed.

“We already pre-ordered it to check my speed drop coming down the runway because we actually learned I’m keeping my speed not on the most important point, the takeoff, so I’ll be able to achieve that just by the naked eye,” said the Asian record-holder.

Meanwhile, Sen. Bong Go filed a resolution congratulating Obiena for his latest achivements, including winning six gold medals in European meets this year.

“With these triumphs, it is no doubt that EJ deserves the recognition of this esteemed hall. Thank you for your efforts to bring honor to your country,” said Go, chairman of the Senate committee on sports.

Obiena had long wanted to acquire the device, which costs around $1,000 to $2,000.

“Vitaly (Petrov) wanted that two to three years ago but it’s just now that I’m able to afford it,” said Obiena.

“I’m trying to pull my money with my private sponsors, hopefully they (Philippine Sports Commission) will reimburse it,” he added. – Cecilia Suerte Felipe