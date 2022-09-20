^

Sports

Loyzaga named SEAG chef-de-mission

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
September 20, 2022 | 12:00am
Loyzaga named SEAG chef-de-mission
The logo of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games
Philstar.com / FIle

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham Tolentino yesterday named baseball chief Chito Loyzaga as the country’s chef-de-mission to the 32nd Southeast Asian Games set in Phnom Penh, Cambodia next year.

Tolentino also appointed sambo’s Paolo Tancontian and canoe-kayak coach Len Escollante as Loyzaga’s deputies in the biennial event, which Cambodia will host for the first time from May 5 to 16.

“Their handling of their respective national sports associations (NSAs) and their management skills make them deserving of the posts,” said Tolentino.

The 64-year-old Loyzaga, current POC auditor and a former commissioner of the Philippine Sports Commission, served as deputy CDM in the 2010 Asian Beach Games in Muscat, Oman.

“I want to express my appreciation to POC president Bambol (Tolentino) for his trust and confidence in me,” said the former basketball star.

SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippine sports has a new partner

Philippine sports has a new partner

By Anthony Suntay | 9 hours ago
OKBet recently delivered its “Proudly Pinoy” brand of sports entertainment to thousands of basketball fans in...
Sports
fbtw
Chito Loyzaga named Philippine delegation chief to 32nd SEA Games

Chito Loyzaga named Philippine delegation chief to 32nd SEA Games

By Joey Villar | 8 hours ago
Tolentino also appointed sambo’s Paolo Tancontian and national canoe-kayak coach Len Escollante as deputies in the biennial...
Sports
fbtw
EJ Obiena says smashing 6-meter pole vault mark well within reach

EJ Obiena says smashing 6-meter pole vault mark well within reach

By Luisa Morales | 12 hours ago
Having been able to reset his personal best to 5.94m in the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon earlier this year,...
Sports
fbtw
Pacio promises more 'precise, technical' gameplan in title defense vs Brooks

Pacio promises more 'precise, technical' gameplan in title defense vs Brooks

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
Bearing the weight of the Philippines' last titlist standing in the Singapore promotion, Pacio believes that how he is now...
Sports
fbtw
Ravena bros, Ramos confirm Gilas commitment for next FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers window

Ravena bros, Ramos confirm Gilas commitment for next FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers window

16 hours ago
Japan B. League stalwarts Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena and Dwight Ramos had already confirmed their participation and they will...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
PBA merry-go-round

PBA merry-go-round

By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
Major player movements seem to be the theme in the PBA days before the Commissioner’s Cup blasts off.
Sports
fbtw
Archers upset B.League team

Archers upset B.League team

By Joaquin Henson | 1 hour ago
The De La Salle University men’s basketball team ended its four-game swing in two days with an 89-85 win over B.League...
Sports
fbtw
EJ getting faster, higher, stronger

EJ getting faster, higher, stronger

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
World No. 3 EJ Obiena and his team are trying to figure out the biggest factor impeding his bid to breach the six-meter plateau...
Sports
fbtw
Asi at 49 just keeps going, going

Asi at 49 just keeps going, going

By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
Asi Taulava, the oldest active player in the PBA, gets to stretch his playing career after injury-hit NLEX elevated him to...
Sports
fbtw

Blazers face Altas, eye 3-0 card

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
St. Benilde head coach Charles Tiu returns from a one-game absence with hopes of sustaining the Blazers’ strong start against a dangerous University of Perpetual Help today in the NCAA Season 98 at the Filoil...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with