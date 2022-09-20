Loyzaga named SEAG chef-de-mission

The logo of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham Tolentino yesterday named baseball chief Chito Loyzaga as the country’s chef-de-mission to the 32nd Southeast Asian Games set in Phnom Penh, Cambodia next year.

Tolentino also appointed sambo’s Paolo Tancontian and canoe-kayak coach Len Escollante as Loyzaga’s deputies in the biennial event, which Cambodia will host for the first time from May 5 to 16.

“Their handling of their respective national sports associations (NSAs) and their management skills make them deserving of the posts,” said Tolentino.

The 64-year-old Loyzaga, current POC auditor and a former commissioner of the Philippine Sports Commission, served as deputy CDM in the 2010 Asian Beach Games in Muscat, Oman.

“I want to express my appreciation to POC president Bambol (Tolentino) for his trust and confidence in me,” said the former basketball star.