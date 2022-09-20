^

Blazers face Altas, eye 3-0 card

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
September 20, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — St. Benilde head coach Charles Tiu returns from a one-game absence with hopes of sustaining the Blazers’ strong start against a dangerous University of Perpetual Help today in the NCAA Season 98 at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

Tiu was under the weather and out when the Blazers outgunned the San Sebastian Stags, 100-94, last Friday.

“Yes, I’m coaching tomorrow (today),” Tiu yesterday told The STAR.

A win by CSB (2-0) in its 12 p.m. showdown with UPHSD (1-1) would keep the former’s hold of the solo lead.

It would also push the Blazers closer to their first Final Four appearance since finishing second behind the Stags two decades ago.

Drawing strength from the troika of Miguel Oczon, Will Gozum and Miguel Corteza, who combined for 66 points, CSB unleashed its best scoring game in Tiu’s two years as mentor.

The Altas, for their part, are out to bounce back from a heartbreaking 61-59 defeat to the Arellano U Chiefs also last Friday.

Lyceum of the Philippines U, meanwhile, aims to ride the momentum of its giant 89-81 triumph over San Beda last Saturday as it battles Emilio Aguinaldo College at 3 p.m.

The Pirates fought back from 15 points down late in the first half to improve to 2-1.

The Generals are winless in three starts.

