Pacio promises more 'precise, technical' gameplan in title defense vs Brooks

MANILA, Philippines — ONE strawweight champion Joshua Pacio plans to bring a better version of himself when he makes his latest title defense against fast-rising contender Jarred Brooks in ONE 164 this December.

Bearing the weight of the Philippines' last titlist standing in the Singapore promotion, Pacio believes that how he is now an athlete will help him retain the belt.

Also fresh off of a coaching stint in ONE Warrior Series: Philippines, the Team Lakay fighter says he is at his best.

"Nung laban namin ni [Yosuke] Saruta, meron akong gusto ipakita eh," Pacio said of his last title defense.

"Pero syempre, Round 1 lang and dito sa laban na ito [kay Brooks], mas makikita niyo yung mas precise na Joshua Pacio, yung more technical," he continued.

Pacio and Brooks headline ONE Championship's return to Manila at the Mall of Asia Arena on December 3, marking the first time the promotion will hold a live event in the country since January 2020.

Coincidentally, ONE's last show in the Philippines also featured Pacio in the main event — where he successfully defended his belt against Alex Silva via split decision.

Having made three successful title defenses since regaining the strawweight strap in April 2019, Pacio is planning to counter Brooks' explosive plan of attack.

"Alam ko naman pressure fighter yung kalaban natin, so, yun. Ayun talaga yung precise shots na ibabato ko," he said.

Though the fight is still months away, the two fighters have already been trading jabs — albeit verbal — for some time now, with most of it coming from Brooks.

But Pacio promises an exciting fight when he and the American step into the ONE Circle in front of what Pacio hopes will be a jam-packed Mall of Asia Arena.

"Expect na magiging explosive yung laban namin ni Brooks, hindi lang sa bungaga although hindi ako lalaban sa bunganga, pero December 3rd, expect my instinct," said Pacio.