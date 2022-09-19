ONIC Philippines books 1st playoffs spot in MPL PH Season 10

MANILA, Philippines — ONIC Philippines has secured the first playoff slot after sweeping defending champions RSG, 2-0, during Week Six of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Philippines (MPL PH) Season 10.

Dubbed as the "Super Rookies," ONIC Philippines has also emerged victorious against champion teams Blacklist International and Smart Omega, solidifying their status as the team to beat this season as they once again climbed to top of the standings with 21 points after seven wins and four loses.

Blacklist International, which could have been the first team to book a playoffs spot, suffered an upset against BREN Esports, 1-2, for their second two-game losing streak this season. They fell to third place in the standings with 19 points, behind ECHO (20 points), which secured crucial wins against Smart Omega and BREN Esports.

RSG and Smart Omega are tied with 17 points while BREN Esports is not far behind with 16 points.

Trailing the pack are Nexplay EVOS and TNC Pro Team, which are tied in last place with eight points each. They must win all their remaining matches if they hope to enter the playoffs. The chances are slim, however, with the league's tie-break rules being head to head points as TNC has only won once (against ONIC Philippines) and Nexplay EVOS has only ever beaten one team (TNC).

The regular season of MPL PH Season 10 continues Friday, September 23, with Blacklist International against ONIC Philippines at 5 p.m. followed by Smart Omega versus Nexplay EVOS at 7:30 p.m.