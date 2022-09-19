^

Sports

ONIC Philippines books 1st playoffs spot in MPL PH Season 10

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
September 19, 2022 | 2:39pm
ONIC Philippines books 1st playoffs spot in MPL PH Season 10

MANILA, Philippines — ONIC Philippines has secured the first playoff slot after sweeping defending champions RSG, 2-0, during Week Six of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Philippines (MPL PH) Season 10.

Dubbed as the "Super Rookies," ONIC Philippines has also emerged victorious against champion teams Blacklist International and Smart Omega, solidifying their status as the team to beat this season as they once again climbed to top of the standings with 21 points after seven wins and four loses.

Blacklist International, which could have been the first team to book a playoffs spot, suffered an upset against BREN Esports, 1-2, for their second two-game losing streak this season. They fell to third place in the standings with 19 points, behind ECHO (20 points), which secured crucial wins against Smart Omega and BREN Esports.

RSG and Smart Omega are tied with 17 points while BREN Esports is not far behind with 16 points.

Trailing the pack are Nexplay EVOS and TNC Pro Team, which are tied in last place with eight points each. They must win all their remaining matches if they hope to enter the playoffs. The chances are slim, however, with the league's tie-break rules being head to head points as TNC has only won once (against ONIC Philippines) and Nexplay EVOS has only ever beaten one team (TNC).

The regular season of MPL PH Season 10 continues Friday, September 23, with Blacklist International against ONIC Philippines at 5 p.m. followed by Smart Omega versus Nexplay EVOS at 7:30 p.m.

ESPORTS

GAMING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ravena bros, Ramos confirm Gilas commitment for next FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers window

Ravena bros, Ramos confirm Gilas commitment for next FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers window

7 hours ago
Japan B. League stalwarts Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena and Dwight Ramos had already confirmed their participation and they will...
Sports
fbtw

SBP firm on Navarro’s case

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, stood firm in its decision to shelve Gilas Pilipinas cadet Will Navarro’s stint in the Korean Basketball League due to an “existing contract” the young 6-foot-6...
Sports
fbtw
Guiao revives title drive

Guiao revives title drive

By Joaquin Henson | 15 hours ago
It’s been 13 conferences since Rain or Shine won a PBA title and the memory of the 2016 Commissioner’s Cup championship...
Sports
fbtw
SBP stands by decision to bar Navarro from Korea league

SBP stands by decision to bar Navarro from Korea league

By John Bryan Ulanday | 22 hours ago
In a statement released Sunday, the local basketball federation said it’s all for the players’ liberty taking...
Sports
fbtw
Latest

All in for Gilas camp

By Joaquin M. Henson | October 24, 2017 - 4:00pm
Unlike in previous training camps, cadets and veterans alike will be called to report for duty at the same time when Gilas begins practice on Nov. 3 for the Nov. 24 game against Japan in Tokyo to kick off the FIBA...
Sports
fbtw

PSC, DepEd to work together

By Joaquin M. Henson | September 24, 2017 - 4:00pm
PSC chairman Butch Ramirez is setting aside a budget of P25 Million to support an initiative with the Department of Education (DepEd) in line with the government agency’s mandate to promote grassroots development...
Sports
fbtw
Viloria on track for title shot

Viloria on track for title shot

By Joaquin M. Henson | September 12, 2017 - 4:00pm
Former WBC/IBF lightflyweight and WBO/WBA flyweight champion Brian Viloria is in line for a shot at another world title with...
Sports
fbtw

7-1 Austin to reinforce Chooks?

By Joaquin M. Henson | September 9, 2017 - 4:00pm
There are plans to sign up 7-1 Isaiah (Zeke) Austin to play for Chooks To Go as an import at the FIBA Asia Champions Cup in Chenzhou, China, on Sept. 22-30 with the Philippine squad to exclude PBA pros for the annual...
Sports
fbtw
Size no Gilas problem

Size no Gilas problem

By Joaquin M. Henson | September 9, 2017 - 4:00pm
Barangay Ginebra head coach Tim Cone said the other day with JuneMar Fajardo, Japeth Aguilar and Greg Slaughter coming into...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL won&rsquo;t compete with PBA

MPBL won’t compete with PBA

By Joaquin M. Henson | September 2, 2017 - 4:00pm
Sen. Manny Pacquiao said the other day he has no intention for the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL), his latest...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with