MPAMS-San Mateo crowned champs in inaugural Ballout Hoops ChallengeÂ 

MPAMS-San Mateo crowned champs in inaugural Ballout Hoops Challenge 

Philstar.com
September 19, 2022 | 2:17pm
Members and supporters of the MPAMS-San Mateo Saints celebrate after the team won the inaugural staging tournament of Ballout Hoops Luzon Open Challenge.

MANILA, Philippines – MPAMS-San Mateo is the inaugural staging champion of Ballout Hoops Luzon Challenge Open Tournament just recently at the University of Makati Gym.

The more experienced Saints outplayed young AMA University QC, 89-82, to rule the tournament headed by coaching legend Joe Lipa, who served as the event’s commissioner.

John Tayongtong saved his best for last as he dished out a triple-double performance to overshadow the explosive performance of teammate Mar Villahermosa.

Tayongtong came away with 12 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds to go along with three steals as his all-around performance rubbed off on the rest of the Saints, who drew double figures from five players led by Villahermosa.

Villahermosa knocked in 27 points to lead all scorers. The veteran guard, who decided to skip playing in the MPBL along with Tayongtong, also completed four steals and dished out five assists.

Exequiel Biteng also had 12 points while Mac Sevilla and RJ Diwa each ended up with 11 points for the Saints, who matched their younger rivals’ fast pace game while also coming away more points from inside the shaded lane, 48-40.

“Worth it yung hindi ako sumali muna sa MPBL kasi nga kaka-recover ko lang from an Achilles Heel injury,” said Villahermosa, a former star player of the Caloocan Supremos, who worked his way to get back in tip-top shape in this tournament and led the Saints to the inaugural staging championship.

Tayongtong, on the other hand, also decided not to play in the MPBL due to more important matters to attend to.

“Ako kasi naghahatid sa anak ko sa school,” he added. “So with Ballout, mas may oras akong magawa yung mas importanteng bagay na pagiging daddy sa anak ko.”

