EJ Obiena says smashing 6-meter pole vault mark well within reach

Philippines' Ernest John Obiena competes in the men's pole vault event during the men's one hour race during the IAAF Diamond League "Memorial Van Damme" athletics meeting at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on September 2, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine pole vaulter EJ Obiena says it is only a matter of time before he is able to hurdle another career milestone as he aims to increase his personal best to over 6-meters when pole vault action restarts next year.

Having been able to reset his personal best to 5.94m in the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon earlier this year, Obiena said that data actually showed that he was already able to clear over 6m in the competition.

"I would want it to be," Obiena said of whether clearing 6m was right around the corner for him.

"As I said, you never know, but physicall I know I can. If we're just asking the question have I soared over six meters? Yes. The 5.94m jump [in Worlds] was a 6-meter jump... They've studied it, I was way over six meters," he continued.

Obiena is coming off a spectacular season highlighted by his bronze medal in the Worlds and his first-ever win in the Diamond League where he beat world record holder Mondo Duplantis in Brussels.

Despite this, the 26-year-old is far from being satisfied with his performance. With eyes set on next year, Obiena wants to be able to pass the 6-meter threshold sooner rather than later.

The only thing Obiena has to do, is clear the height when it matters.

"The problem [in Worlds] was the bar was not set at six meters. But then again, it's a challenge to be able to do this exact same jump or a better one when the bar is set at six meters," said Obiena.

"So I hope in a few months, [I can do it]." he concluded.

Obiena is currently in the Philippines for a couple of weeks of rest and relaxation. He looks to recover in his homeland while also spending time with family and the Filipino community.

Prior to his return home, Obiena had last been in the Philippines during the 2019 Southeast Asian Games which the country hosted.