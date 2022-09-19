^

Guce blows bid; Arevalo finishes strong for joint 4th

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
September 19, 2022 | 12:22pm
MANILA, Philippines – Clariss Guce battled back from 2-down and wrested control with a solid frontside 32, went 2-up with another birdie on the 10th but bungled her crack at a third Epson Tour diadem with a late mishap as Maria Torres regained the lead — and won the Guardian Championship crown — with a scorching windup in Pratville, Alabama Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

The Puerto Rican pounced on Guce’s costly bogey on No. 13 and birdied three of the last six holes to close out with a bogey-free 68 and nail her first pro victory after missing the cut in her last six tournaments on the LPGA Tour farm league with a 14-under 202 total in the 54-hole tournament.

Guce’s fiery start that featured a pair of back-to-back birdie feats from Nos. 2 and 8 shoved her past Torres at 12-under overall and the Filipina shotmaker birdied the par-5 10th to sit on a two-shot cushion. But she failed to get up-and-down on the par-3 13th, which Torres birdied for a clutch two-shot swing that tied them for the lead.

But while she settled for pars, Torres picked up strokes on Nos. 16 and 17 and fetched the elusive win worth $30,000.

“It’s a bittersweet feeling,” said Guce, who finished with a 204 for joint second with Norwegian Celine Borge, who rallied with a 66. Each received $16,413. “You definitely want to win but at the same time, you know you played great.”

Despite her setback, Guce, 32, hopes to bank on her joint runner-up finish heading to the final three events of the Epson Tour, where she notched two victories in her rookie season in 2016.

Abby Arevalo, meanwhile, posted her best Tour result — a joint fourth effort at 205 on a scorching 66 she spiked with four birdies in the last seven holes. The ICTSI-backed campaigner jumped from a share of 54th to tied 17th with a 65 Saturday then sustained her momentum by firing three birdies in the first five holes in the final round.

She stumbled with a bogey on the ninth but recovered her touch and rhythm and came away with that blistering windup worth $7,102.

Arevalo, a former Philippine Ladies Open champion and a one-time winner on the Cactus Tour, has previously finished no higher than tied 38th (Wildhorse Golf Classic) in 10 Epson Tour events this year marred by six missed cuts. But she hopes to build on her strong performance with another big showing in the Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout in Arkansas starting Friday in a bid to keep her spot in the 108-player roster for the season-ending Epson Tour Championship on Oct. 6-9 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Arevalo, who is currently at No. 106 in the Epson Tour rankings, is also set to see action in the LPGA Q-School Stage II in Venice, also in Florida, on October 18-21.

Dottie Ardina, winner of the Copper Rock Championship in Utah last March, carded a 69 but ended up tied 32nd at 211.

