Ravena bros, Ramos confirm Gilas commitment for next FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers window

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas players who are not members of the three PBA teams — San Miguel Beer, TNT and Barangay Ginebra — had been invited to join the weekly training of the squad, which begins on Monday, 8 p.m., at the Meralco Gym as part of its preparations for the fifth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers this November.

Japan B. League stalwarts Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena and Dwight Ramos had already confirmed their participation and they will join the PBA players coming from the Beermen, Tropang Giga and Gin Kings who were selected earlier to be part of the pool.

Although the players from the Japan B. League had confirmed participation, they will not be available right away for the Monday training sessions.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas confirmed the participation of the Ravena brothers and Ramos, while invites were also sent to players who were members of the pool and also saw action for the national squad in the previous international competitions.

These three players will join June Mar Fajardo and CJ Perez of San Miguel Beer, Scottie Thompson, Japeth Aguilar and Arvin Tolentino of Barangay Ginebra and Roger Pogoy and Poy Erram of TNT who were named to the pool.

The SBP also invited UAAP players Angelo Kouame, Carl Tamayo, Kevin Quiambao and long-time pool members Francis Lopez, William Navarro and Jordan Heading.

PBA players Chris Newsome, Kevin Alas, Calvin Oftana and Jamie Malonzo are also expected to attend, since they are still part of the national pool, according to Gilas coach Chot Reyes.

The Philippines will have away games for the fifth window where it faces Jordan on November 10 and Saudi Arabia on November 13.