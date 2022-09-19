^

Sports

San Juan Predators tap Bersamina, Garcia, Lozano for PCAP 3rd Conference

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
September 19, 2022 | 8:16am
San Juan Predators tap Bersamina, Garcia, Lozano for PCAP 3rd Conference

MANILA, Philippines – After being denied a third straight championship in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines’ second conference, the Wesley So Cup, the San Juan Predators shuffled their lineup, hoping the year-ending Open Conference will be bountiful as they are the defending champions.

The Predators announced the addition of IM Paulo Bersamina, IM Jem Garcia and WNM Arvie Lozano to their lineup. 

With the Caloocan LoadManna Knights folding, the three found a new home with San Juan, which was just in time as they lost GM Oliver Barbosa, who has become busy with his work in New York City.

The Predators also let go of IM Rolando Nolte, Nelson Mariano and female player Mary Segarra. 

With the addition of the three, San Juan will place Bersamina on Board One, Garcia on Board 2, Jan Jodilyn Fronda and Lozano on Board 3, IM Ricky de Guzman on the senior board, and homegrown players Arden and Archie Reyes, Narciso Gumila, Randy Segarra and Gavin Lloyd Ong. 

“I’m excited to play for the best team,” succinctly put Bersamina of his joining San Juan. 

“I am all pumped up for the best season yet,” added Garcia.

Aside from Caloocan, the Zamboanga Sultans have opted not to participate in the third conference. 

PCAP’s third conference opens this coming Friday, September 23, for an over-the-board competition among the 22 squads at the Estancia Mall in Pasig City.

CHESS

PCAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

SBP firm on Navarro’s case

By John Bryan Ulanday | 9 hours ago
Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, stood firm in its decision to shelve Gilas Pilipinas cadet Will Navarro’s stint in the Korean Basketball League due to an “existing contract” the young 6-foot-6...
Sports
fbtw
SBP stands by decision to bar Navarro from Korea league

SBP stands by decision to bar Navarro from Korea league

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
In a statement released Sunday, the local basketball federation said it’s all for the players’ liberty taking...
Sports
fbtw
Alvarez beats Golovkin to retain undisputed super middleweight crown

Alvarez beats Golovkin to retain undisputed super middleweight crown

20 hours ago
Saul "Canelo" Alvarez dominated Gennady Golovkin on the way to a 12-round unanimous decision in their anticipated third fight...
Sports
fbtw
HD Spikers target redemption, semis berth vs Eagles

HD Spikers target redemption, semis berth vs Eagles

4 days ago
Stung by Navy the last time out, Cignal tries to fuel another run as it clashes with back-to-back wall Ateneo-Fudgee Bar...
Sports
fbtw

Alvarez prevails, seals trilogy with Golovkin

9 hours ago
Saul “Canelo” Alvarez retained his undisputed super-middleweight world title on Saturday, seeing off Gennady Golovkin to complete their epic fight trilogy in Las Vegas.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Nursing injuries, Lady Spikers still eye top prize in Shakey's Super League

Nursing injuries, Lady Spikers still eye top prize in Shakey's Super League

By Luisa Morales | 15 minutes ago
As a number of players continue to hurt from injuries they sustained from the last UAAP season earlier this year, where they...
Sports
fbtw
Ravena bros, Ramos confirm Gilas commitment for next FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers window

Ravena bros, Ramos confirm Gilas commitment for next FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers window

1 hour ago
Japan B. League stalwarts Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena and Dwight Ramos had already confirmed their participation and they will...
Sports
fbtw
Omega Esports trounces Blacklist Ultimate, books CODM World Championship berth

Omega Esports trounces Blacklist Ultimate, books CODM World Championship berth

By Michelle Lojo | 1 hour ago
In a repeat match-up of the Philippine Leg of the Gareena Masters Season Three, Omega Esports once again outlasted Blacklist...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine U20 squad ends Asian Cup campaign with 1-0 win over Afghanistan

Philippine U20 squad ends Asian Cup campaign with 1-0 win over Afghanistan

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
The boys in blue — the Philippines Under-20 men’s national team — got better with every match.
Sports
fbtw
Cavitex takes road to victory

Cavitex takes road to victory

By Olmin Leyba | 9 hours ago
Cavitex pulled off a pulsating 21-19 victory over three-leg winner San Miguel Beer in the PBA 3x3 Leg 2 finals and completed...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with