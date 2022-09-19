San Juan Predators tap Bersamina, Garcia, Lozano for PCAP 3rd Conference

MANILA, Philippines – After being denied a third straight championship in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines’ second conference, the Wesley So Cup, the San Juan Predators shuffled their lineup, hoping the year-ending Open Conference will be bountiful as they are the defending champions.

The Predators announced the addition of IM Paulo Bersamina, IM Jem Garcia and WNM Arvie Lozano to their lineup.

With the Caloocan LoadManna Knights folding, the three found a new home with San Juan, which was just in time as they lost GM Oliver Barbosa, who has become busy with his work in New York City.

The Predators also let go of IM Rolando Nolte, Nelson Mariano and female player Mary Segarra.

With the addition of the three, San Juan will place Bersamina on Board One, Garcia on Board 2, Jan Jodilyn Fronda and Lozano on Board 3, IM Ricky de Guzman on the senior board, and homegrown players Arden and Archie Reyes, Narciso Gumila, Randy Segarra and Gavin Lloyd Ong.

“I’m excited to play for the best team,” succinctly put Bersamina of his joining San Juan.

“I am all pumped up for the best season yet,” added Garcia.

Aside from Caloocan, the Zamboanga Sultans have opted not to participate in the third conference.

PCAP’s third conference opens this coming Friday, September 23, for an over-the-board competition among the 22 squads at the Estancia Mall in Pasig City.