Philippine U20 squad ends Asian Cup campaign with 1-0 win over Afghanistan

MANILA, Philippines – The boys in blue — the Philippines Under-20 men’s national team — got better with every match. From a 3-nil shutout against Group G winner Oman to a 3-2 close shave to Thailand, the Philippines ended its AFC U20 Asian Cup campaign on a high note with a deserved 1-nil win against Afghanistan at the Al Saadah Sport Complex in Oman.

Afghanistan, coming off a spectacular upset of Oman last Friday, needed a win to finish second in Group G. And the match was close with neither side giving in.

Afghanistan went into the tie knowing victory was a must if they were to, at least, finish second in the group after having stunned Oman on Friday.

In the 83rd minute, midfielder Kamil Jaser Amirul shattered the scoreless affair with a shot that resounded well for the team but also shook up the standings.

The win gave the Philippines third spot in the group. Although not enough to advance, it was a good experience for the youthful squad. Afghanistan finished fourth.

Oman won the group and advanced to the next stage of the tournament.

The Omanis early pressure paid off with Ahad Al Habshi Almashaikhi opening the scoring in the 21st minute.

Thailand tried to fight back but Oman’s defense held firm till the final whistle. Both teams finished with six points apiece, but the head-to-head match-up gave Oman the pole position.

Thailand's fate now depends on whether their results are good enough for them to advance as one of the five best runners-up from the 10 groups.