Manila Chooks campaign ends in semis at 3x3 International Quest in Laguna

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
September 17, 2022 | 4:35pm
Manila Chooks
FIBA / Chooks-to-Go

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Chooks settled for a semifinal finish as Japan’s Saitama Alphas swept their way to the title of the 2022 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 International Quest over the weekend at the Ayala Malls Solenad in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

With the home team exiting in the Final Four, Saitama took the spotlight and seized a 20-13 win over Zaisan MMC Energy of Mongolia to book a main draw ticket to the Chooks-to-Go FIBA 3x3 World Tour Cebu Masters on Oct. 1-2.

Saitama, made up of Tokyo Olympian Tomoya Ochiai and Ryo Ozawa with Serbian reinforcements Teodor Atanasov and Marko Milakovic, capped a 5-0 campaign for its first major title as a newly-assembled 3x3 squad and a $10,000 grand prize.

"I said it back in 2019 and I'll say it again, I really love the Philippines. New team, it really feels good that we were able to reach the Masters. It's going to be exciting,” said Ochiai after being part of the Tokyo Dime squad that won the first-ever Chooks-to-Go Asia Pacific Super Quest in 2019.

Runner-up Zaisan, despite its finals loss, still qualified to the Cebu Masters slated at the SM Seaside next month albeit through the qualifying draw first unlike Saitama’s outright main competition berth.

The two will join Utsunomiya, Sansar, Antwerp, Riga, Amsterdam, Jeddah, Lausanne, Omaha, Ludhiana and Doha in the Cebu Masters as part of the 13-city World Tour that also included a stop in Manila last May.

Manila Chooks, made up of Chico Lanete, Henry Iloka, Dennis Santos and Dave Ando, missed out on joining that stacked cast after a tough 18-16 loss against Zaisan in the semis as Saitama eked out a similar 18-16 win over Mongolia’s Ulaanbaatar.

Cebu Chooks, led by No. 1 local 3x3 ace Mac Tallo, and developmental team Butuan Chooks, exited early in the group stage.

As host though, the Philippines will have a wildcard team to the Cebu Masters. Manila Chooks and Cebu Chooks finished in the Top 8 in the Manila Masters last time out.

3X3

BASKETBALL

FIBA
