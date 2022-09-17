AIA 7s: Kaya looks for bounce back win

MANILA, Philippines — Kaya FC looks to get back on the winning track in the AIA 7s Football Tournament this Sunday, September 18 at the McKinley Hill Stadium pitch.

Kaya was dealt its first loss in four matches by the Manila Nomads Braves last weekend, 2-1. The defending champions will take on Manila Digger at 4:30 p.m.

In the other women's matches, Azzurri Verde battles Manila Nomads at 5:30 p.m. while Maharlika Manila faces off against Azzurri SC C at 6:30 p.m.

Manila Nomads Braves collides with Payatas SC in the final match of the day.

Over in men’s division one, Garelli United battles Sino FC at 4:30 p.m.

Middle Beast and En Fuego take to the pitch at 5:30 p.m. while Spoly FC and Maharlika Manila gird for battle at 6:30 p.m.

Rangers attempt to knock off division-leading Manhur Fatima at 7:30 p.m. as Manila Stars and defending champions Manila Digger close the day’s football at 8:30 p.m.