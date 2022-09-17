^

Sports

Pat Aquino eager to see NU Lady Bulldogs continue to succeed without him

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 17, 2022 | 5:50pm
Pat Aquino eager to see NU Lady Bulldogs continue to succeed without him
Pat Aquino with the NU Lady Bulldogs in UAAP Season 82
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — Pat Aquino has moved on from his post as the head coach of the highly successful NU Lady Bulldogs after leading the basketball team to six straight UAAP championships.

In order to focus more on his duties with the Gilas Pilipinas women's team, and his other commitments, Aquino left the position in May — shortly after the Nationals won gold in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi.

Now that he'll be an outsider looking in, with Aris Dimaunahan taking his place, the veteran mentor is optimistic they will continue to shine as the elite program that they are.

"I'm excited, actually, to see them play again. We did see them play again [in 3x3]. It was good na maganda parin yung team, malakas pa rin," Aquino told Philstar.com.

By the end of the last UAAP women's basketball tournament in 2019, the NU Lady Bulldogs captured a dominating six-peat and bumped up their historic win streak to a whopping 96 games.

Despite moving on from that chapter of his life, Aquino continues to root for his former wards as they try to extend their reign over the UAAP women's basketball field.

"Hopefully that they will get that 100th win streak or more," said Aquino.

With Dimaunahan, whose daughter coincidentally plays with the Lady Bulldogs, now talking his place, Aquino wants nothing but sweet victory for the highly touted program.

"I'd like to say good luck to the NU Lady Bulldogs and to Coach Aris who will be their mentor na so, yeah, so happy and excited for them," he said.

The NU Lady Bulldogs will see UAAP 5-on-5 action for the first time in three years when Season 85 tips off in October.

BASKETBALL

NU LADY BULLDOGS

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Obiena enjoys &lsquo;peace of mind&rsquo;

Obiena enjoys ‘peace of mind’

By Joey Villar | 19 hours ago
The Philippine Olympic Committee has pledged full support to world No. 3 Filipino pole-vaulter EJ Obiena, who is going...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas restarts Monday practice

Gilas restarts Monday practice

By Joaquin Henson | 19 hours ago
It’s all systems go for Gilas to reopen Monday practices from 8 to 10 p.m. at the Meralco Gym with a pool made up mainly...
Sports
fbtw
Cooperation, respect key points in PBA-Japan B. League talk

Cooperation, respect key points in PBA-Japan B. League talk

8 hours ago
Officials of the Philippine Basketball Association and the Japan B.League both expressed willingness to take the path of friendship...
Sports
fbtw
Why Team Lakay puts more premium on attitude instead of skills in ONE Warrior Series: Philippines

Why Team Lakay puts more premium on attitude instead of skills in ONE Warrior Series: Philippines

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
As coaches and judges of the reality drama set to premiere on GTV on Sunday, Sangiao, Pacio, and Eustaquio played the role...
Sports
fbtw
Yumul, Ozar cited as future Gilas women stars after impressive youth stints

Yumul, Ozar cited as future Gilas women stars after impressive youth stints

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
With both the U-16 and U-18 programs taking shape after long absences from the FIBA Women's Asian Championships Division B...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Manila Chooks campaign ends in semis at 3x3 International Quest in Laguna

Manila Chooks campaign ends in semis at 3x3 International Quest in Laguna

By John Bryan Ulanday | 3 hours ago
With the home team exiting in the Final Four, Saitama took the spotlight and seized a 20-13 win over Zaisan MMC Energy of...
Sports
fbtw
AIA 7s: Kaya looks for bounce back win

AIA 7s: Kaya looks for bounce back win

By Rick Olivares | 6 hours ago
Kaya was dealt its first loss in four matches by the Manila Nomads Braves last weekend, 2-1. The defending champions will...
Sports
fbtw
Pagdanganan powers way to Portland Classic weekend

Pagdanganan powers way to Portland Classic weekend

By Jan Veran | 6 hours ago
Pagdanganan still stood below the cutoff line after a double bogey on the par-3 No. 2 on her way home but the ICTSI-backed...
Sports
fbtw
History making Eala bucks homesickness to chase tennis dream

History making Eala bucks homesickness to chase tennis dream

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Despite the glitz and glamour of being a professional tennis star, it's not always blue skies for the 17-year-old netter...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas women to stir up local talent with widespread scouting, recruitment

Gilas women to stir up local talent with widespread scouting, recruitment

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
Having been forced to lean heavily on Fil-Foreign talents after the health crisis more or less put women's basketball on the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with