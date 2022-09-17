^

Sports

History making Eala bucks homesickness to chase tennis dream

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 17, 2022 | 11:49am
History making Eala bucks homesickness to chase tennis dream
Alex Eala (center) is embraced by her parents Mike and Rizza after winning the US Open Girls' Singles title
Courtesy of Mike Eala

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine tennis phenom Alex Eala enshrined herself in the history books last weekend when she became the first Filipino ever to win a Juniors Grand Slam, ruling the US Open Girls' Singles in New York.

Despite the glitz and glamour of being a professional tennis star, it's not always blue skies for the 17-year-old netter.

In fact, Eala admits that there are many sacrifices involved in reaching the career milestones she has hit at her very young age. From juggling school work with tennis, to the physical strain that the sport puts on her body.

But the most impactful thing that Eala has had to go through in order to pursue her success was moving away from the Philippines to Spain to train and study at the Rafa Nadal Academy.

Speaking in a press conference organized by Globe on Friday, Eala opened up about how difficult it can be to be miles away from her loved ones.

"Well, I think the biggest sacrifice that I had to do is you know, to move to Spain, it's also just isn't a sacrifice for me, it was my family's sacrifice as well," said Eala.

"Because, it's not as often now that we get to be together and complete. But as I've said, they're very supportive and everyone understands the need for that, for me to stay at the academy and to train professionally." she continued.

Still, Eala's family tries their best to be present during her competitions. They were around in the Flushing Meadows of New York when the former ITF Juniors World No. 2 clinched her first-ever singles Grand Slam title.

Both her parents Mike and Rizza, as well as her older brother and RNA graduate Miko, were there to witness Eala's history making victory.

The 17-year-old admitted that family has a huge impact in her life, they were also the first ones she mentioned in her victory speech at the US Open -- which she made in Filipino.

"I consider myself super lucky with the support system I have, a lot of young kids don’t have access to that," said Eala.

"They’ve been super involved in everything, I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for them. Since I was 4 years old, and every step they guide me in whatever help I needed," she concluded.

Eala is currently in the US still to continue training for her remaining tournaments in the year. She is expected to return to the pro ranks after the US Open.

She expressed doubt on whether or not she could go home by the end of the year to Manila for some rest and relaxation because of her schedule.

"I would love to go home, I would really love to go home. I think that, especially my family, deserves to share this win with me and I just want to tell them about all of my matches, all of the experiences that I had," said Eala.

"But unfortunately, it's not so easy to schedule that, of course, mahal yung byahe and wala din ako masyadong oras, because as you said, I have a lot of tournaments and I think it's part of the journey and it's part of keeping my head down is that I'm reminded that I still have to work and life still goes on even after a big win."

ALEX EALA

TENNIS

US OPEN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Gilas restarts Monday practice

Gilas restarts Monday practice

By Joaquin Henson | 13 hours ago
It’s all systems go for Gilas to reopen Monday practices from 8 to 10 p.m. at the Meralco Gym with a pool made up mainly...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena enjoys &lsquo;peace of mind&rsquo;

Obiena enjoys ‘peace of mind’

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
The Philippine Olympic Committee has pledged full support to world No. 3 Filipino pole-vaulter EJ Obiena, who is going...
Sports
fbtw
Yumul, Ozar cited as future Gilas women stars after impressive youth stints

Yumul, Ozar cited as future Gilas women stars after impressive youth stints

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
With both the U-16 and U-18 programs taking shape after long absences from the FIBA Women's Asian Championships Division B...
Sports
fbtw
Griffins eye last semis slot vs Sealions

Griffins eye last semis slot vs Sealions

1 day ago
NS-One Alicia sets out for an all-important match leading to its semifinal drive but faces a team coming off a key reversal...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas invites Brownlee, Oliver

Gilas invites Brownlee, Oliver

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas wants to integrate prospects Justin Brownlee and Cameron Oliver into the national team program even while...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
AIA 7s: Kaya looks for bounce back win

AIA 7s: Kaya looks for bounce back win

By Rick Olivares | 17 minutes ago
Kaya was dealt its first loss in four matches by the Manila Nomads Braves last weekend, 2-1. The defending champions will...
Sports
fbtw
Pagdanganan powers way to Portland Classic weekend

Pagdanganan powers way to Portland Classic weekend

By Jan Veran | 52 minutes ago
Pagdanganan still stood below the cutoff line after a double bogey on the par-3 No. 2 on her way home but the ICTSI-backed...
Sports
fbtw
Cooperation, respect key points in PBA-Japan B. League talk

Cooperation, respect key points in PBA-Japan B. League talk

2 hours ago
Officials of the Philippine Basketball Association and the Japan B.League both expressed willingness to take the path of friendship...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas women to stir up local talent with widespread scouting, recruitment

Gilas women to stir up local talent with widespread scouting, recruitment

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Having been forced to lean heavily on Fil-Foreign talents after the health crisis more or less put women's basketball on the...
Sports
fbtw
After Juniors triumph, Eala eyes qualifying into women's Grand Slams

After Juniors triumph, Eala eyes qualifying into women's Grand Slams

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
While not closing doors yet on juniors competition, Eala has already transitioned into the pro ranks — starting...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with