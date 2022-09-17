^

After Juniors triumph, Eala eyes qualifying into women's Grand Slams

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 17, 2022 | 9:43am
After Juniors triumph, Eala eyes qualifying into women's Grand Slams
Alexandra Eala of Philippines celebrates after defeating Lucie Havlickova of Czech Republic during their Junior Girl's Singles Final match on Day Thirteen of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 10, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.
SARAH STIER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala has almost nothing left to prove in her juniors career, after bagging her third overall junior grand slam last weekend as she won the US Open Girls' Singles tournament.

While not closing doors yet on juniors competition, Eala has already transitioned into the pro ranks — starting as early as March 2020 when she played her first ITF tournament in Monastir.

Since then, Eala has collected two ITF titles in singles and a runner-up finish in doubles competition. She has also achieved a career-high ranking of World No. 280 back in August.

Now at 288th in the WTA rankings, Eala is looking to catch big fish next: qualifying to her first women's Grand Slam.

Speaking to media in a press conference organized by Globe on Friday, Eala said that it was the next big thing on her list of career milestones.

"As I've said before, women's Grand Slams are definitely in my radar," Eala said.

"I wouldn't say that I'm so far from getting into qualifying, but that will of course depend on my performance in the next couple of months," she continued.

The 17-year-old would need to rank among the top 104 players who sign up for the Grand Slam to get into the main draw, or go through qualifying, or receive a wild card entry.

It won't necessarily mean that Eala has to barge into the Top 104 of the WTA rankings, rather, find herself within that range among those wanting to join the particular tournament.

She can also try to vie for the elite tournament through qualifying, though would still have to improve her rankings in order to get a shot at the qualifying tiff.

Eala has experienced both in WTA 1000 tournaments, which are second only to Grand Slams.

In the Madrid Open, she was able to play in the qualifying round but fell in the opener. Meanwhile at the Miami Open, Eala was given a wildcard entry and fell to Madison Brengle in the Round of 128.

The Rafa Nadal Academy scholar hopes to ride the momentum of the continuous rise she's been experiencing to hopefully get a shot at the best of the best in the pro leagues sooner rather than later.

