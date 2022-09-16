^

Manila Chooks enters semis in 3x3 International Quest cagefest

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
September 16, 2022 | 7:00pm
STA. ROSA, Laguna – Manila Chooks carried the country’s fight by advancing to the semifinals as Cebu Chooks and Butuan Chooks crashed out of contention in the 2022 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 International Quest Friday at the Ayala Malls Solenad here.

Manila Chooks topped Pool A with a 2-1 card after big wins versus counterparts from Mongolia and Malaysia to keep the Philippines’ title hopes in the Level 8 FIBA 3x3 joust serving as a qualifier to the bigger Chooks-to-Go FIBA 3x3 World Tour Cebu Masters next month.

Buoyed by a sizeable crowd down South, playing head trainer Chico Lanete starred with a heroic performance highlighted by a game-winning free throw in Manila Chooks’ pulsating 21-20 win over powerhouse Ulaanbaatar MMC Energy of Mongolia in the group stage.

Lanete, 43, had four points with solid coverage from Nigerian import Henry Iloka (8), Dennis Santos (5) and Dave Ando (4) as Manila Chooks escaped in the last 13 seconds versus Ulaanbaatar, the Asia’s No. 1 and world No. 7 3x3 club.

"Talagang pinagtrabahuhan namin 'yung panalo na 'yun," said Lanete, the country’s No. 4 3x3 cager.

Manila Chooks previously bested Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur Aseel, 21-15, before falling short against another Mongolian bet in Zavkhan MMC Energy, 17-19.

Still, that was more than enough to clinch the No. 1 seed in Pool A and set a semis clash against Pool B No. 2 team Zaisan MMC Energy of Mongolia, which eliminated another local bet in Cebu Chooks.

Manila Chooks and Zaisan as well as Pool B top-seed Saitama and Pool A second-seed Ulaanbaatar were to play in the Final Four last night for the finals seats and sure tickets to the Cebu Masters as part of the 13-city FIBA 3x3 World Tour.

Led by Philippines No. 1 player Mac Tallo, Cebu Chooks had control of the virtual knockout match for the last ticket from Pool B but faltered late to absorb a stinging 21-17 defeat.

Cebu, which also had Brandon Ramirez, Vince Tolentino and Mike Nzeusseu, finished with a 1-2 slate after a lone 21-19 win over compatriot Butuan Chooks (0-3) made up of former NCAA MVP Prince Eze, JP Cauilan, Jason Strait and Aurin Catacutan.

