Obiena to get full backing from Philippine Olympic body

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
September 16, 2022 | 4:46pm
EJ Obiena
MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Olympic Committee has pledged full support to World No. 3 Filipino pole-vaulter EJ Obiena, who is going all out for nothing less than Olympic glory in the 2024 Paris Games.

“Like all other Filipino athletes, he needs all the support possible,” said POC president Abraham Tolentino during Friday's meeting with Obiena and family at the Knights Templar Hotel in Tagaytay City.

“It’s a welcome relief that EJ is back home and we at the POC fully appreciate his focus, outlook and attitude as an athlete,” he added.

Obiena arrived in the country last Thursday for a three-week vacation.

It included stops in chilly Tagaytay that boasts of a breathtaking view of Taal Volcano where Obiena was joined by parents Jeanette and Emerson, German girlfriend Caroline Joyeux and some relatives and friends.

And the World Championship bronze medalist was met with a hospitality that he deserves.

“It’s a feeling of security and peace of mind,” said the Asian record-holder of Tolentino’s support. “It’s this assurance that someone has your back and that I can fully focus on my training and competition.”

“The POC, like the IOC [International Olympic Committee], has committed to the athletes, to me specifically. And that’s how it’s supposed to be,” he added.

Obiena had already received full backing from Philippine Sports Commission chair Noli Eala, whom the former met the day before in Manila.

With the country’s top two sports officials supporting him, Obiena has a clear path to delivering the country’s first Olympic medal since Miguel White captured a 400-meter hurdles bronze in the 1936 Berlin Games.

