^

Sports

US Open girls champ Alex Eala takes mounting pressure in stride

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 16, 2022 | 4:34pm
US Open girls champ Alex Eala takes mounting pressure in stride
Alexandra Eala of Philippines serves against Lucie Havlickova of Czech Republic during their Junior Girl's Singles Final match on Day Thirteen of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 10, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.
Sarah Stier / Getty Images North America / Getty Images via AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Newly crowned US Open Girls' Singles champion Alex Eala is not sweating the increasing expectations for her to come out with big wins each and every time she steps out on the tennis court.

Enjoying much success in her young career, it can be easy for her supporters and Eala herself to anticipate the same result of wins when she goes into her competitions.

But remaining aware of her limitations, the 17-year-old remains grounded in her own development and chooses to frame situations in a way that motivates her to continue on.

"I try not to see it as pressure, I try to see it as support and good energy," Eala said during a press conference organized by Globe on Friday.

"I don't think people realize that it's not possible to perform well every single time. But it's definitely one of my goals to stay consistent. I think that's one of the good virtues of a player," she added.

It can also be tempting to let other people's idea of what she needs to be able to do get into her head. 

But the Rafa Nadal Academy scholar is keen on focusing on herself, and continuing to improve as an athlete day-by-day.

"When it comes to expectations I try not to, if its an expectation of someone else, it doesn’t matter to me," said Eala.

"I have my own personal goals, so I try to focus on what I want, and I’m lucky that I have people to guide me. I learned from a young age how to block out unnecessary noise," she added.

Currently, the former ITF Juniors World No. 2 is staying in the US to train for the next couple of weeks.

She is expected to return to the pro circuit after winning her third Junior Grand Slam overall in New York last weekend.

ALEX EALA

TENNIS

US OPEN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Leylah Fernandez cites retirement-bound Federer as 'inspiration' in career

Leylah Fernandez cites retirement-bound Federer as 'inspiration' in career

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Former US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez was among the tennis stars who paid homage to Swiss legend Roger Federer after the...
Sports
fbtw
Yumul, Ozar cited as future Gilas women stars after impressive youth stints

Yumul, Ozar cited as future Gilas women stars after impressive youth stints

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
With both the U-16 and U-18 programs taking shape after long absences from the FIBA Women's Asian Championships Division B...
Sports
fbtw
LeBron, Paul rip NBA for falling short in punishing Sarver

LeBron, Paul rip NBA for falling short in punishing Sarver

10 hours ago
NBA stars LeBron James and Chris Paul blasted the NBA for imposing what they consider a light punishment on Phoenix Suns owner...
Sports
fbtw
Adajar leads Pinoy contingent in UAE Warriors on Saturday

Adajar leads Pinoy contingent in UAE Warriors on Saturday

By Rick Olivares | 10 hours ago
Filipino mixed martial arts fighter John Adajar might have gone off-road for the moment in chasing his UFC dream. But his...
Sports
fbtw
Kare-kare, sinigang top EJ Obiena's homecoming cravings

Kare-kare, sinigang top EJ Obiena's homecoming cravings

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
After being out of the country for so long, the first thing World No. 3 pole-vaulter EJ Obiena is going to do is partake on...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Obiena to get full backing from Philippine Olympic body

Obiena to get full backing from Philippine Olympic body

By Joey Villar | 54 minutes ago
The Philippine Olympic Committee has pledged full support to World No. 3 Filipino pole-vaulter EJ Obiena, who is going all...
Sports
fbtw
Zamboanga, Sarangani, Bataan post wins in MPBL

Zamboanga, Sarangani, Bataan post wins in MPBL

3 hours ago
Zamboanga, Sarangani and Bataan prevailed via squeakers on Friday in the OKbet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League)...
Sports
fbtw
National Youth and Schools Chess Championships fire off

National Youth and Schools Chess Championships fire off

By Joey Villar | 4 hours ago
The National Youth and Schools Chess Championships unfurl Saturday with some of the country’s top young players battling...
Sports
fbtw
Federer retirement: Who's saying what

Federer retirement: Who's saying what

4 hours ago
Roger Federer's decision to retire provoked an emotional reaction from current and former tennis players as well as stars...
Sports
fbtw
Pagdanganan on brink of ouster anew with 73 in Portland Classic

Pagdanganan on brink of ouster anew with 73 in Portland Classic

By Jan Veran | 6 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan faced another early elimination with a 73 marred by a shaky backside finish, falling to joint 77th at the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with