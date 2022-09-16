US Open girls champ Alex Eala takes mounting pressure in stride

Alexandra Eala of Philippines serves against Lucie Havlickova of Czech Republic during their Junior Girl's Singles Final match on Day Thirteen of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 10, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

MANILA, Philippines — Newly crowned US Open Girls' Singles champion Alex Eala is not sweating the increasing expectations for her to come out with big wins each and every time she steps out on the tennis court.

Enjoying much success in her young career, it can be easy for her supporters and Eala herself to anticipate the same result of wins when she goes into her competitions.

Related Stories Eala caps off historic US Open run with maiden Grand Slam singles title

But remaining aware of her limitations, the 17-year-old remains grounded in her own development and chooses to frame situations in a way that motivates her to continue on.

"I try not to see it as pressure, I try to see it as support and good energy," Eala said during a press conference organized by Globe on Friday.

"I don't think people realize that it's not possible to perform well every single time. But it's definitely one of my goals to stay consistent. I think that's one of the good virtues of a player," she added.

It can also be tempting to let other people's idea of what she needs to be able to do get into her head.

But the Rafa Nadal Academy scholar is keen on focusing on herself, and continuing to improve as an athlete day-by-day.

"When it comes to expectations I try not to, if its an expectation of someone else, it doesn’t matter to me," said Eala.

"I have my own personal goals, so I try to focus on what I want, and I’m lucky that I have people to guide me. I learned from a young age how to block out unnecessary noise," she added.

Currently, the former ITF Juniors World No. 2 is staying in the US to train for the next couple of weeks.

She is expected to return to the pro circuit after winning her third Junior Grand Slam overall in New York last weekend.