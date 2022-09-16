National Youth and Schools Chess Championships fire off

MANILA, Philippines – The National Youth and Schools Chess Championships unfurl Saturday with some of the country’s top young players headed by Christian Gian Karlo Arca and Ruelle Canino battling it out for glory at the Dapitan City Cultural Center in Zamboanga del Norte.

Arca, who hails from Panabo, Davao del Norte, hopes to ride the crest of his conquest of the GM Rosendo Balinas, Jr. Kiddies Rapid tournament in Mandaluyong more than a week ago as he competes in the open 13-and-under section.

Canino, a native of Cagayan de Oro, for her part, should be the player to watch out for in the girls’ 15-and-under after finishing second in the national ladies juniors event at the PACE last year.

Jeremiah Cruz and Janmyl Dilan Tisado, meanwhile, will lead the premier open 17-and-under division while Rhea Jean Canino and Shaina Magne Romanillos are among the big guns in the girls’ 17-and-under side in this eight-day event sponsored by Dapitan City Mayor Seth Frederick “Bullet” Jalosjos.

Around a hundred participants made it to the finale including some notable entries like April Joy Claros, who is expected to challenge Cabnino in the girls’ 15-and-under class.

Apart from Jalosjos, expected to grace the opener are Grandmaster Eugene Torre, National Chess Federation of the Philippines president/chair Butch Pichay and chief executive officer GM Jayson Gonzales and host city tourism chief Apple Marie Agolong.

Gonzales said the winners here would get a chance to represent the country in international age group meets.

“Our hope in the NCFP is to produce future national team players and champions,” said Gonzales.

International Arbiter Reden Cruz will run this FIDE-rated tournament.