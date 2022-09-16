^

Sports

Yumul, Ozar cited as future Gilas women stars after impressive youth stints

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 16, 2022 | 11:33am
Yumul, Ozar cited as future Gilas women stars after impressive youth stints
Louna Ozar (L) and Kristan Yumul
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas women head coach Pat Aquino has a lot of names on his list of potential stalwarts for the national team after back-to-back youth tournaments in Asia the past months.

With both the U-16 and U-18 programs taking shape after long absences from the FIBA Women's Asian Championships Division B in their respective age groups, the country was able set the stage for the next couple of years in the program.

Though hopeful for all his young wards, Aquino noted some names that he sees as key cogs for the team in the near future.

"Of course, there is Kristan Yumul who is so great in the past Under-16 and Under-18, Gabby Ramos from the Under-16," Aquino told Philstar.com.

"And then now, we have Louna Ozar, who's been really spectacular on defense and offense, and Camille Nolasco having experiences already [she's] getting really good signs, hoping that others can come out," he added.

Also noted by Aquino were some of his Filipino-American recruits who played in the U-18 contest.

"Naomi Panganiban, Sumayah Sugapong, Sydney Heyn who's been a big girl and then yung iba pa like Ava Fajardo who's been there sa Under-16," he said.

Aquino said that though the girls are still young, he knows their potential and hopes that the promise of what they can do will be able to invite more talents to the national team.

"[They are] still young, but you know, future na yan eh, yun na yung future," said Aquino.

"[With] all of this happening, sana makita parin tayo or makakuha parin tayo ng Fil-Foreigners that will be top caliber na 'Oh, there's something going on in the Philippines, they're playing already'. This is a great part, a great time to recruit them. It's been great. Hopefully it can continue," he concluded.

According to Aquino, next up for the Gilas Pilipinas women youth squads is an U-17 3x3 tiff, which will likely feature Panganiban, Nolasco and Yumul.

BASKETBALL

FIBA

GILAS PILIPINAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Leylah Fernandez cites retirement-bound Federer as 'inspiration' in career

Leylah Fernandez cites retirement-bound Federer as 'inspiration' in career

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Former US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez was among the tennis stars who paid homage to Swiss legend Roger Federer after the...
Sports
fbtw
LeBron, Paul rip NBA for falling short in punishing Sarver

LeBron, Paul rip NBA for falling short in punishing Sarver

6 hours ago
NBA stars LeBron James and Chris Paul blasted the NBA for imposing what they consider a light punishment on Phoenix Suns owner...
Sports
fbtw
Adajar leads Pinoy contingent in UAE Warriors on Saturday

Adajar leads Pinoy contingent in UAE Warriors on Saturday

By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
Filipino mixed martial arts fighter John Adajar might have gone off-road for the moment in chasing his UFC dream. But his...
Sports
fbtw
Yumul, Ozar cited as future Gilas women stars after impressive youth stints

Yumul, Ozar cited as future Gilas women stars after impressive youth stints

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
With both the U-16 and U-18 programs taking shape after long absences from the FIBA Women's Asian Championships Division B...
Sports
fbtw
'Edgy' Alvarez looks to stop Triple G in third showdown

'Edgy' Alvarez looks to stop Triple G in third showdown

6 hours ago
Saul "Canelo" Alvarez says a trilogy-deciding victory over bitter rival Gennady Golovkin on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time)...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Federer retirement: Who's saying what

Federer retirement: Who's saying what

1 minute ago
Roger Federer's decision to retire provoked an emotional reaction from current and former tennis players as well as stars...
Sports
fbtw
Pagdanganan on brink of ouster anew with 73 in Portland Classic

Pagdanganan on brink of ouster anew with 73 in Portland Classic

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Bianca Pagdanganan faced another early elimination with a 73 marred by a shaky backside finish, falling to joint 77th at the...
Sports
fbtw
Griffins eye last semis slot vs Sealions

Griffins eye last semis slot vs Sealions

2 hours ago
NS-One Alicia sets out for an all-important match leading to its semifinal drive but faces a team coming off a key reversal...
Sports
fbtw
Serena welcomes Federer to retirement: 'Always looked up to you'

Serena welcomes Federer to retirement: 'Always looked up to you'

2 hours ago
Serena Williams welcomed Roger Federer to the tennis "retirement club" on Thursday (Friday, Manila time), saying she has always...
Sports
fbtw
It was an 'honour to share all these years' with Federer, says Nadal

It was an 'honour to share all these years' with Federer, says Nadal

3 hours ago
Rafael Nadal said it was "an honour" to share "amazing moments" with Roger Federer after the Swiss great announced his retirement...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with