Yumul, Ozar cited as future Gilas women stars after impressive youth stints

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas women head coach Pat Aquino has a lot of names on his list of potential stalwarts for the national team after back-to-back youth tournaments in Asia the past months.

With both the U-16 and U-18 programs taking shape after long absences from the FIBA Women's Asian Championships Division B in their respective age groups, the country was able set the stage for the next couple of years in the program.

Related Stories Coach hopes back-to-back heartbreaks toughen up young Gilas women players

Though hopeful for all his young wards, Aquino noted some names that he sees as key cogs for the team in the near future.

"Of course, there is Kristan Yumul who is so great in the past Under-16 and Under-18, Gabby Ramos from the Under-16," Aquino told Philstar.com.

"And then now, we have Louna Ozar, who's been really spectacular on defense and offense, and Camille Nolasco having experiences already [she's] getting really good signs, hoping that others can come out," he added.

Also noted by Aquino were some of his Filipino-American recruits who played in the U-18 contest.

"Naomi Panganiban, Sumayah Sugapong, Sydney Heyn who's been a big girl and then yung iba pa like Ava Fajardo who's been there sa Under-16," he said.

Aquino said that though the girls are still young, he knows their potential and hopes that the promise of what they can do will be able to invite more talents to the national team.

"[They are] still young, but you know, future na yan eh, yun na yung future," said Aquino.

"[With] all of this happening, sana makita parin tayo or makakuha parin tayo ng Fil-Foreigners that will be top caliber na 'Oh, there's something going on in the Philippines, they're playing already'. This is a great part, a great time to recruit them. It's been great. Hopefully it can continue," he concluded.

According to Aquino, next up for the Gilas Pilipinas women youth squads is an U-17 3x3 tiff, which will likely feature Panganiban, Nolasco and Yumul.