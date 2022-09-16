^

Kai Sotto urged to step up for 'bigger role' in Adelaide 36ers

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 16, 2022 | 9:17am
MANILA, Philippines — Adelaide 36ers coach CJ Bruton has asked more from big man Kai Sotto should the latter want to play more minutes and have a more significant role in the team.

Speaking to NBL.com ahead of the NBL preseason in Darwin, Australia, Bruton said that both he and Sotto know what they want from each other, and they simply need to meet each other's expectations to achieve their goals.

"Playing a bigger role. I think he wants that and that's what he said in the offseason: 'I want you to believe in me coach'," Bruton said.

"But as you know, if he wants me to believe in him, he's got to show me something on the floor every single day," he continued.

Sotto had been limited in his rookie year for the 36ers, largely due to injury as well. But he was able to average 7.52 points and 4.48 rebounds per game in 23 appearances for Adelaide.

Now as he returns for another year, Sotto wants to have more chances to show his wares as he continues to chase his NBA dream after missing out on the 2022 NBA draft earlier this year.

But Bruton says Sotto has to pay his dues just like every other player if he wants to earn his minutes.

"It's something every coach wants to see from every player every single day, that they deliver in that space," said Bruton.

But the Aussie coach is optimistic of Sotto's future as the Filipino big man already showed flashes of brilliance in his time with the team last year.

"There were games he didn’t play but if you talk about the course of the [21-22] season and his momentum, he kept going on that [upwards] trajectory which is what we wanted to see," he said.

Sotto and Adelaide begin their preseason preparation in the NBL Blitz Friday afternoon, facing the South East Melbourne Phoenix.

They also play a pair of games against NBA teams Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder in their build-up.

