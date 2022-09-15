^

Kare-kare, sinigang top EJ Obiena's homecoming cravings

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
September 15, 2022 | 4:41pm
Kare-kare, sinigang top EJ Obiena's homecoming cravings
EJ Obiena is greeted by his mother Jeanette upon his arrival in Manila Thursday morning.
PSC photo

MANILA, Philippines – After being out of the country for so long, the first thing World No. 3 pole-vaulter EJ Obiena is going to do is partake on his top two Filipino dishes — “kare-kare” and pork “sinigang.”

But don’t tell that to his coach Vitaly Petrov of Ukraine.

“No. 1 is kare-kare (Philippine oxtail stew). Sinigang na baboy (Pork in tamarind soup), I’d probably going to eat that soon,” said Obiena, who flew in Thursday morning along with German girlfriend Caroline Joyeux at the airport where they were welcomed by his parents Jeanette and Emerson.

Philippine Sports Commission chair Noli Eala butted in and reminded Obiena his coach may find out about it.

“Oh yes, I should keep it a secret from coach (Petrov),” said Obiena.

Obiena is in the country for a much-needed vacation — a three-week break where he will be with family in trips to the country’s several popular destinations that he didn’t reveal.

There, he could partake whatever he wants to.

After all, it was a fitting reward for all the hard work he put into that resulted to six gold medals, including a win over World No. 1 Armand Duplantis of Sweden in Brussels, Belgium, a silver and a bronze and a historic World Championships bronze in Eugene, Oregon last July.

