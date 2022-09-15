^

Coach hopes back-to-back heartbreaks toughen up young Gilas women players

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 15, 2022 | 1:31pm
Coach Pat Aquino
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines — Both the Gilas Pilipinas women U16 and U18 squads are coming off less than satisfactory runs in their respective tournaments in the FIBA Women's Asian Championship in their age groups.

This as though they were able to clinch podium finishes in both instances, the two squads were unable to reach Division A in the competitions which was the initial goal of the teams heading into the tournaments.

But Gilas women program director Pat Aquino, who also served as head coach for the U18 side, said that there were positives to be taken — especially considering that it was the first time in more than a decade that the country was able to send teams in the youth tournaments.

Recently in the U18 tiff, the Philippines suffered a painful 66-65 loss to Malaysia in the semifinals that dashed hopes of a promotion.

Looking back at the development, Aquino said that it would be something that the girls can take with them moving on in their career.

"It was a heartbreaking loss, you know, from overtime and losing by one point. But it showed the character of the girls after that loss. It was a good win after that, it was showing their character," he said as the Gilas girls capped off their campaign with a win over Samoa to take the bronze medal in Division B.

"That's what we want, they're kids, they're still young, inexperienced [is] what they call it," he continued.

As he forms the next generation of the rising women's hoops program of the country, Aquino said that falling short is something to clearly learn from and sprinboard development.

"We've also tried to assess and learn from what we got, when the next time comes, we'll be more prepared," he said.

Both campaigns for the Gilas women youth program were eerily similar, and what caused them was also the same thing: inadequate time for the team to gel and create chemistry.

"Probably [it's] the time being together, I think that's the one solution and then for a fact na iba ibang lugar kasi sila nanggaling, hindi naman kasi sila sa isang lugar," said Aquino.

"So, I think it's best that you know, at least one month before going into the tournament, andito na sila or just to practice together, or probably be there sa States and getting to know each other, sa akin," he added.

Most of the youth players are based abroad, and Aquino hopes to pump life into the youth program here in the Philippines as well.

Though still reeling from the effects of the pandemic, Aquino is optimistic that there will be a rise in local talents like youth standouts Camille Nolasco and BJ Villarin who both played in the U16 and U18 tournaments.

"There are promising youth players to be members of the senior team. I'm happy and you know, having this kind of team, and experiences for the kids, [it] will make us better," he said.

Aquino also said that he is planning to make rounds not just in the US, but also in the Philippines like Cebu and Davao to pinpoint talents that can further enrich the national team program.

