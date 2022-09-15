Asia represented in UFC Fight Night on Sept. 18

MANILA, Philippines — It’s the Kung Fu Kid and the Muay Thai champ representing Asia in UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Yadong on Sunday, September 18, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

China's own Kung Fu Kid #10 Song Yadong (19-6-1, 1 no contest, including 8-1-1 in the UFC) steps into his very first main event billing against Cory Sandhagen (14-4-0).

Song Yadong has quickly become one of the most feared finishers in the bantamweight division. Song has earned all four of his UFC knockouts with strikes landed while on his feet. To date, he sports a 5:0 UFC knockdown ratio.

He is coming off a sensational first round knockout of Marlon Moraes from last March’s UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Ankalaev. Yadong is on a three-match win streak in the UFC.

The Chinese fighter has earned a finish in five of his eight UFC victories. His average fight time of 10:06 is the 10th shortest among active fighters (minimum five fights). And he has been rewarded for his memorable performances with five post-fight bonuses (4 x Performance of the Night, 1 x Fight of the Night).

Thailand's nine-time world Muay Thai champ Loma Lookboonmee (6-3, fighting out of Phuket, Thailand) returns to the Octagon to welcome Dana White’s Contender Series contract winner Denise Gomes (6-1, fighting out of Niterói, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) in a women’s strawweight match in the preliminary cards.

The 26-year-old Lookboonmee is the first Thai fighter to sign with the UFC.

Prior to the UFC, Lookboonmee fought in the Invicta promotion. She currently is 3-2 in the UFC but is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Lupita Godinez. Gomes, who will be making her UFC debut, is one a five-match win streak.

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Song will air live in Asia on Sunday on the Premier Sports Channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as on the TapGo TV streaming application. The prelims start at 4 a.m. and the main card begins at 7 a.m. (Manila time).