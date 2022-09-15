^

Sports

Asia represented in UFC Fight Night on Sept. 18

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
September 15, 2022 | 1:01pm
Asia represented in UFC Fight Night on Sept. 18
Song Yadong

MANILA, Philippines — It’s the Kung Fu Kid and the Muay Thai champ representing Asia in UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Yadong on Sunday, September 18, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

China's own Kung Fu Kid #10 Song Yadong (19-6-1, 1 no contest, including 8-1-1 in the UFC) steps into his very first main event billing against Cory Sandhagen (14-4-0). 

Song Yadong has quickly become one of the most feared finishers in the bantamweight division. Song has earned all four of his UFC knockouts with strikes landed while on his feet. To date, he sports a 5:0 UFC knockdown ratio. 

He is coming off a sensational first round knockout of Marlon Moraes from last March’s UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Ankalaev. Yadong is on a three-match win streak in the UFC.

The Chinese fighter has earned a finish in five of his eight UFC victories. His average fight time of 10:06 is the 10th shortest among active fighters (minimum five fights). And he has been rewarded for his memorable performances with five post-fight bonuses (4 x Performance of the Night, 1 x Fight of the Night). 

Thailand's nine-time world Muay Thai champ Loma Lookboonmee (6-3, fighting out of Phuket, Thailand) returns to the Octagon to welcome Dana White’s Contender Series contract winner Denise Gomes (6-1, fighting out of Niterói, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) in a women’s strawweight match in the preliminary cards. 

The 26-year-old Lookboonmee is the first Thai fighter to sign with the UFC. 

Prior to the UFC, Lookboonmee fought in the Invicta promotion. She currently is 3-2 in the UFC but is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Lupita Godinez. Gomes, who will be making her UFC debut, is one a five-match win streak. 

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Song will air live in Asia on Sunday on the Premier Sports Channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as on the TapGo TV streaming application. The prelims start at 4 a.m. and the main card begins at 7 a.m. (Manila time).

MMA

UFC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ayo banking on former DLSU, Letran wards in Converge

Ayo banking on former DLSU, Letran wards in Converge

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
The team worked to get Ayo some of his former wards during his days in the NCAA and in the UAAP to make it that much easier...
Sports
fbtw
Three-way trade deal sends Oftana to Tropa

Three-way trade deal sends Oftana to Tropa

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
TNT is set to welcome one of coach Chot Reyes’ new wards at Gilas Pilipinas, Calvin Oftana, while parting ways with...
Sports
fbtw
NBA boss Silver says Phoenix Suns owner's punishment was severe and fair

NBA boss Silver says Phoenix Suns owner's punishment was severe and fair

4 hours ago
NBA commissioner Adam Silver said the punishment to Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver for racist and misogynist remarks was...
Sports
fbtw

United for Gilas

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
Last Monday, the Senate Committee on Sports held a meeting to receive a briefing on the current situation of amateur and professional sports in the country from PSC and GAB and discuss ways to back Gilas “to...
Sports
fbtw
Oman defeats Philippine U20 squad 3-0 in AFC Asian Cup

Oman defeats Philippine U20 squad 3-0 in AFC Asian Cup

By Rick Olivares | 4 hours ago
The Philippines stumbled in the opening match of the Asian Football Confederation U20 Asian Cup with a 3-0 loss to Oman Thursday...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Coach hopes back-to-back heartbreaks toughen up young Gilas women players

Coach hopes back-to-back heartbreaks toughen up young Gilas women players

By Luisa Morales | 38 minutes ago
Both the Gilas Pilipinas women U16 and U18 squads are coming off less than satisfactory runs in their respective tournaments...
Sports
fbtw
Asia represented in UFC Fight Night on Sept. 18

Asia represented in UFC Fight Night on Sept. 18

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
China's own Kung Fu Kid #10 Song Yadong (19-6-1, 1 No Contest including 8-1-1 in the UFC) steps into his very first main event...
Sports
fbtw
LIV Golf's Norman has 'no interest' in talking to PGA Tour

LIV Golf's Norman has 'no interest' in talking to PGA Tour

2 hours ago
LIV Golf kingpin Greg Norman said Thursday he was no longer prepared to negotiate with US PGA Tour chiefs while denying the...
Sports
fbtw
Aquino hopeful for Animam&rsquo;s imminent return to Gilas women squad

Aquino hopeful for Animam’s imminent return to Gilas women squad

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Animam last played for the Gilas women in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games in Manila where she won double golds in the 3x3 and...
Sports
fbtw
PKA slates 4-leg kiteboarding tour

PKA slates 4-leg kiteboarding tour

2 hours ago
The Philippine Kiteboarding Association has lined up a four-leg tour, marking the return of one of the fastest growing sports...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with