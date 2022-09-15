Aquino hopeful for Animamâ€™s imminent return to Gilas women squad

^

Aquino hopeful for Animam’s imminent return to Gilas women squad

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 15, 2022 | 11:21am
Jack Animam
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines – Jack Animam's comeback for the Gilas Pilipinas women's team is likely to happen sooner, rather than later according to long time mentor and head coach Pat Aquino.

In an interview with Philstar.com on Thursday, Aquino said that the former National University standout will be completing her recovery from injury soon and will be back into the national team fold after almost three years of absence.

"I think she's coming back soon. She's been recovering well and she's been doing a lot of workouts na. We hope to see her back as soon as possible," Aquino said.

"I know she's just wanting to clear something with the doctor, and trainer, and everything, with her agent. So hopefully, she will be back," he added.

Animam last played for the Gilas women in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games in Manila where she won double golds in the 3x3 and 5x5 competitions for the national team.

The five-time UAAP champion was playing in Serbia professionally last year when she suffered an ACL injury while she was with Radnicki Kragujevac in the First Women's Basketball league of Serbia.

Animam has since been in the US recovering from the injury. On social media, the Gilas women stalwart has been posting updates on her health, including some on-court action in recent weeks.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by jack d (@animamjd)

As for keeping her available for the national team even as she seeks more professional contracts abroad, Aquino said that Animam has no qualms in committing to Gilas when they need her.

"[W]e talked about it, about going back to training namin sa RP, sa national team is, in regards with if ever somebody gets her abroad and to play," said Aquino.

"Sabi namin yung [national team] is number one priority so, we'll be seeing Jack soon," he added.

The Gilas Pilipinas women squad last competed in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi where they were able to win their second consecutive gold medal in the biennial meet.

Since then, Aquino’s wards have been playing in youth competitions like the U-16 and U-18 Asian Championships in the last couple of months.

