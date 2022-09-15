PKA slates 4-leg kiteboarding tour

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Kiteboarding Association has lined up a four-leg tour, marking the return of one of the fastest growing sports to hit Philippine shores before the pandemic with an eye on training and producing world-beaters and at the same time boost local tourism.

“We are excited to bring back the tour after two years of absence due to the global pandemic,” said PKA president Jay Ortiz during Wednesday’s event launch at Manila Baywalk Dolomite beach along Roxas Blvd. “We are bringing these extreme athletes to four exotic and pristine beaches that will definitely give a boost to local tourism by showcasing these spots to the kitesurfing world.”

The ICTSI-backed tour kicks off on October 15-17 at Kingfisher, Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte and will head to the Visayas after a three-month break for the second leg on January 13-15 in Sicogon Island, Carles Iloilo at the start of the season dominated by the trade winds.

Bantayan Island in Cebu is scheduled to stage the third leg on February 10-12, with the tour winding up its eighth season on March 3-5 in the world-renowned Boracay Island, Aklan.

Local kiteboarding star and Filipino-Norwegian Christian Tio bested a slew of riders from all over to clinch the silver medal in the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina, with the Boracay native setting his sights on the Olympic gold in the 2024 Paris Games.

“Since our silver medal win in the 2018 Youth Olympic Games, we have set our eyes on other global events. Our aim is for this tour to again put into track our Olympic program for training local athletes and talents as kiteboarding will be a permanent event beginning with the 2024 Paris Olympics,” said Ortiz.

Formed in early 2013 with the full backing of International Container Terminal Services Inc., the PKA has been conducting national kiteboarding tour competitions across the country at some of the best destination spots for the sport. The PKA has already staged more than 20 kitesurfing events across the country, drawing more than 200 participants, including international stars.

Each leg features three main competition disciplines, including Race, Hangtime (longest on air trick) and Freestyle and divided into various categories, men, women, Masters class (40- to 54-years-old) and Grand Masters class (55-and-above). The tour also features the novice division.

The PKA is under the umbrella arm of the Philippine Sailing Association, headed by Ernesto Echauz and supported by the Philippine Sports Commission.

For details, add them on Facebook: Philippine Kiteboarding Association.