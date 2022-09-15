^

Gilas eyes Fajardo, Thompson, Perez in next window of FIBA World Cup qualifiers

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 15, 2022 | 9:47am
June Mar Fajardo
PBA media bureau

MANILA, Philippines – The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) is looking to tap the services of PBA stars, headlined by MVPs June Mar Fajardo of San Miguel Beer and Scottie Thompson of Barangay Ginebra, in the upcoming window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers in November.

Though likely to coincide with the PBA season, the SBP said that it has "reached an agreement" with SMB, Ginebra and the TNT Tropang Giga to have their players available in the qualifiers.

Fajardo, a six-time PBA MVP, last played for the Philippines in the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China. He missed out on the previous window of qualifiers as he was still competing in the PBA Philippine Cup where they emerged as champions.

Meanwhile, Thompson, who won gold with Gilas back in the 2019 SEA Games under Tim Cone, played in the last window of qualifiers with NBA star Jordan Clarkson where the Nationals split their assignments against Lebanon and Saudi Arabia.

Also in the fold for SBP is newly minted PBA champion and two-time scoring champion CJ Perez.

Other players looking to beef up the national team include Japeth Aguilar and Arvin Tolentino of Ginebra, as well as TNT stars RR Pogoy and Poy Erram.

Joining these PBA stars will be available players from the Japan B. League and "several other players" from the UAAP and the national team training pool.

The SBP will be announcing the rest of the pool members once their availability is confirmed, the federation said in a statement emailed to media on Thursday.

The Philippines play Jordan and Saudi Arabia on November 10 and 13, respectively, in away games for the fifth window of qualifiers.

