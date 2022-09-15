^

Sports

Oman defeats Philippine U20 squad 3-0 in AFC Asian Cup

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
September 15, 2022 | 9:40am
Oman defeats Philippine U20 squad 3-0 in AFC Asian Cup
The Philippines Andres Aldeguer battles Oman's Mamoon Al Araimi for possession of the ball while teammates John Dale Do and Jared Peña look to help out.
AFC

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines stumbled in the opening match of the Asian Football Confederation U20 Asian Cup with a 3-0 loss to Oman Thursday morning at the Al Saadah Sports Complex in Salalah. 

Oman, the host nation, was able to score in the eighth minute behind midfielder Nasser Ali Al Saqri. 

Khalid Ibrahim Al Sulaimi blasted in Oman’s second goal five minutes later to seize firm control of the match.

Omani midfielder Ali Hassan Al Bulushi beat Philippine keeper Lance Bencio to give the home team its third goal in only the 30th minute of the match.

The opening day win gave Oman a tie with Thailand for first spot in Group F of the tournament. Thailand likewise trounced Afghanistan, 3-0.

The starting XI for the Philippines’ U20 squad against Oman included Bencio; defenders John Dale Do, Martin Meriño, Ryan Devine and Shayden Sampow; midfielders Jared Peña, Justin Frias, Michael Osorio and Karl Absalon; and forwards Andres Aldeguer and Sandro Reyes.

With only the leader of each group advancing to the next phase of the tournament, the Philippines will need to be at its absolute best because their next opponent is Thailand in a match that will be played at 12:45 a.m. Saturday, September 17.

AZKALS

FOOTBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
HD Spikers target redemption, semis berth vs Eagles

HD Spikers target redemption, semis berth vs Eagles

1 day ago
Stung by Navy the last time out, Cignal tries to fuel another run as it clashes with back-to-back wall Ateneo-Fudgee Bar...
Sports
fbtw
Three-way trade deal sends Oftana to Tropa

Three-way trade deal sends Oftana to Tropa

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
TNT is set to welcome one of coach Chot Reyes’ new wards at Gilas Pilipinas, Calvin Oftana, while parting ways with...
Sports
fbtw
TNT acquires Oftana, unloads Rosario in 3-way trade with NLEX, Blackwater

TNT acquires Oftana, unloads Rosario in 3-way trade with NLEX, Blackwater

By Olmin Leyba | 19 hours ago
TNT is set to welcome one of coach Chot Reyes' new wards at Gilas Pilipinas, Calvin Oftana, while parting ways with veteran...
Sports
fbtw
Sotto, 36ers figure in NBL Blitz preseason action

Sotto, 36ers figure in NBL Blitz preseason action

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas slotman Kai Sotto and the Adelaide 36ers test their bearings in the NBL Blitz preseason games over the weekend...
Sports
fbtw

United for Gilas

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
Last Monday, the Senate Committee on Sports held a meeting to receive a briefing on the current situation of amateur and professional sports in the country from PSC and GAB and discuss ways to back Gilas “to...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
NBA boss Silver says Phoenix Suns owner's punishment was severe and fair

NBA boss Silver says Phoenix Suns owner's punishment was severe and fair

1 hour ago
NBA commissioner Adam Silver said the punishment to Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver for racist and misogynist remarks was...
Sports
fbtw
Serena says Brady's NFL un-retirement 'really cool trend'

Serena says Brady's NFL un-retirement 'really cool trend'

1 hour ago
Serena Williams, who seemed to make a farewell to competitive tennis at the US Open, dropped a hint she might not be done...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas eyes Fajardo, Thompson, Perez in next window of FIBA World Cup qualifiers

Gilas eyes Fajardo, Thompson, Perez in next window of FIBA World Cup qualifiers

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Though likely to coincide with the PBA season, the SBP said that it has "reached an agreement" with SMB, Ginebra and the TNT...
Sports
fbtw
EJ Obiena takes time off after stellar season

EJ Obiena takes time off after stellar season

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Having capped off his season with back-to-back gold medals in the Golden Fly Series in Liechtenstein and in the Gala dei Castelli...
Sports
fbtw
Ayo banking on former DLSU, Letran wards in Converge

Ayo banking on former DLSU, Letran wards in Converge

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The team worked to get Ayo some of his former wards during his days in the NCAA and in the UAAP to make it that much easier...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with