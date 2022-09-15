Oman defeats Philippine U20 squad 3-0 in AFC Asian Cup

The Philippines Andres Aldeguer battles Oman's Mamoon Al Araimi for possession of the ball while teammates John Dale Do and Jared Peña look to help out.

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines stumbled in the opening match of the Asian Football Confederation U20 Asian Cup with a 3-0 loss to Oman Thursday morning at the Al Saadah Sports Complex in Salalah.

Oman, the host nation, was able to score in the eighth minute behind midfielder Nasser Ali Al Saqri.

Khalid Ibrahim Al Sulaimi blasted in Oman’s second goal five minutes later to seize firm control of the match.

Omani midfielder Ali Hassan Al Bulushi beat Philippine keeper Lance Bencio to give the home team its third goal in only the 30th minute of the match.

The opening day win gave Oman a tie with Thailand for first spot in Group F of the tournament. Thailand likewise trounced Afghanistan, 3-0.

The starting XI for the Philippines’ U20 squad against Oman included Bencio; defenders John Dale Do, Martin Meriño, Ryan Devine and Shayden Sampow; midfielders Jared Peña, Justin Frias, Michael Osorio and Karl Absalon; and forwards Andres Aldeguer and Sandro Reyes.

With only the leader of each group advancing to the next phase of the tournament, the Philippines will need to be at its absolute best because their next opponent is Thailand in a match that will be played at 12:45 a.m. Saturday, September 17.