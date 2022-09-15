Ayo banking on former DLSU, Letran wards in Converge

MANILA, Philippines — Converge FiberXers head coach Aldin Ayo will have many familiar faces as he takes on a new challenge to take the reigns in the sidelines of the PBA for the first time in his coaching career.

The team worked to get Ayo some of his former wards during his days in the NCAA and in the UAAP to make it that much easier for the 44-year-old to ease into his new role.

Ayo will have his former players whom he helped win a championship in ex-Archers Jeron Teng, Abu Tratter, Aljun Melecio, and former Letran Knight Kevin Racal as he is set to lead the young team in just their second conference in the PBA as a franchise in the upcoming PBA Commissioner's Cup coming next month.

Knowing how difficult it can be to manage a pro hoops team, Ayo says having cagers who are already familiar with his style will be a big boost.

"Having my former players in this team helps us a lot during this transition period. These players are already familiar with our system. So, nakakatulong, sobra sa amin," said Ayo in an online meeting with media on Tuesday.

"And not only that they were my former players, but they are also right now are our leaders. They are helping the young ones on how to adapt to the system, and giving advice to them, and in a way, guiding them also," he added.

Ayo inherits a Converge team that is fresh from a quarterfinals appearance in its maiden PBA conference in the recently concluded PBA Philippine Cup.

Teng, who is one of Converge's stalwarts, believes that his former college mentor can lead the team to new heights.

"I'm super excited 'cause the last time na si Coach Aldin was my coach was way back in 2016 in La Salle, and we won a championship. So I've known Coach Aldin talaga as a winner, and I know that he'll be able to lead this team to eventually win a championship," said Teng.

"I think we're heading in the right direction, and through hard work, I think everything is possible. So, we'll really work hard for it this conference," he added.

For his part, Tratter knows that what Ayo will bring to the table will not make it easy for himself and his teammates, but is confident in what the results can be knowing the champion coach's skills.

"As his previous players, we know the caliber that coach brings, the intensity that he brings as well. Coming into this coming conference, we're excited to show what we can do," Tratter said.

Racal echoed Tratter's sentiments, as he braces for a tough grind in order to enjoy the same success they did in their college days.

"I know na hindi magiging madali because I know kung ano 'yung practice namin before, but that's it eh. We need to adjust, and we need to prepare hard," he said.

Converge newcomer Melecio, meanwhile, is putting premium on their relationship with Ayo as they prepare for the new season.

Despite coming from the Phoenix Fuel Masters, Melecio believes that he will be able to gel with Ayo and reinsert himself into the system quite well.

"I think that the bond that we had in La Salle was incomparable, but at the end of the day, it's all about the results and just helping the team win," he said.

Ayo was officially named the head coach of the FiberXers last August after a stint as head trainer of 3x3 side Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas in FIBA 3x3 events across the globe.

Prior to Chooks, Ayo also handled the UST Growling Tigers in the UAAP in a head coaching capacity.