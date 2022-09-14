Gregory 'Robocop' Rodrigues: UFC fight a chance to go up the middleweight ladder

Gregory Rodrigues will fight Chidi Njokuani in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Song at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

MANILA, Philippines – The man nicknamed “Robocop” keeps moving up the middleweight division of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

On Sunday, September 18 (Manila time), Rodrigues will get another chance to move up the ladder that is being dominated by current champion Israel Adesanya. The 30-year old Brazilian will fight 33-year old Nigerian-American Chidi Njokuani in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Song at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Rodrigues (12-4) is coming off a sensational first round knockout of Julian Marquez last June 18, while Njokuani (22-7) is on a two-fight win streak in the UFC, including a devastating knockout of Dusko Todorovic last May 21.

The upcoming fight against Njokuani will be Rodrigues’ fifth UFC bout in the last 15 months.

“I love it,” enthused Rodrigues of his frequent fighting miles in the UFC. “I am grateful and thank God every day for my career. Before the UFC, if I fought twice a year, that was a lot already.

When I was doing Jiu jitsu (before mixed martial arts), I competed every week. I told my agent that I want to be active in the UFC. Every three months I want to fight.”

The Brazilian will get his wish this Sunday as he is up against another knockout artist in Njokuani. But Rodrigues is confident of his chances.

“My evolution is visible,” he said. Rodrigues lost via knockout to Filipino-American Jordan Williams in Dana White’s Contender Series in September of 2020. Since that loss, Rodrigues went back to Legacy Fighting Alliance where he won two matches then received the call-up to the UFC where he is at 3-1.

“My debut win in the UFC was against a tough guy in Dusko Todorovic and he is a tough guy,” Rodrigues explained. “Then Jun Yong Park. Asians have a lot of heart. They are warriors. Then it was a tough loss to Armen Petrosyan who was better than me that night.”

“But I changed myself. Win or lose, I need to learn and change to be better. After the loss to Petrosyan, I trained with Gilbert Burns working on my grappling and striking. That fight versus Julian, I was in the best shape.”

This Sunday, Rodrigues proclaimed himself as 100% fit and ready for the Nigerian-American.

“I respect Njokuani. He’s got skills and is a tremendous fighter. But I am not the guy who fought in Dana White’s Contenders Series. I am ready for Chidi and I want him to be in his 100%. We will put on a show. It is what I want.”

“My first baby will be born next month (October). I am just so happy and nervous. My wife is in Florida. And the baby can come any time. If I can get a win and my daughter is born — that is a dream come true. My life has certainly changed for the better.”

Filipino fans will get to watch Chidi Njokuani vs. Gregory Rodrigues on Sunday on the Premier Sports Channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as on the TapGo TV streaming application.