^

Sports

Cua, Aquino bag PPS Digos MVP honors

Philstar.com
September 14, 2022 | 12:11pm
Cua, Aquino bag PPS Digos MVP honors
Dhea Cua (second from left) and James Aquino hold their trophies as they pose with Ray Loyola (left) of Tennis on Wheels and Rep. John Tracy Cagas’ Chief of Staff Wilfred Rosello during awards rites.

MANILA, Philippines – Dhea Cua lived up to the hype in girls’ 14-U play while James Aquino bucked the odds in boys’ 16-U as they led the winners in the upset-marred PPS-PEPP Rep. John Tracy Cagas national age group tennis championships in Digos, Davao del Sur last Sunday.

Cua and Aquino, however, missed completing a double victory each as they came up short in the 16- and 18-U finals, respectively, but clinched the MVP honors with 1-2 finishes in the Group 2 tournament at the Digos City Tennis Club’s hard courts.

The top-seeded Cua, 14, dropped just three points in three games to dominate her age group, capping her romp with a 6-2, 6-0 rout of Aika Salahuddin in the finals. But the rising Kidapawan City star fell short against Tagum City’s Chelsea Bernaldez, yielding a 6-4, 3-6, 14-12 result, in the 16-U championship.

The seventh-ranked Aquino, also from Tagum, repulsed No. 2 Randy Pausanos, 6-2, 6-2, in the semis then crushed top seed Josh Lim, 6-1, 6-0, to snare the boys’ 16-U plum in the country’s longest talent-search put up by Palawan Pawnshop.

But Aquino wavered in the boys’ 18-U finals, bowing to fellow unranked Jude Padao from Digos, 6-3, 6-7(4), 10-6. The local bet stunned No. 1 Vince Serna, 2-6, 6-0, 10-4, in the semis, while Aquino upended No. 6 Derek Napala, 0-6, 6-3, 10-8.

“Seeing the players’ playing standards improving and fresh faces emerging only inspires us to continue providing these youngsters a regular circuit to develop and harness their skills and talent,” said Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro.

Meanwhile, action shifts to Puerto Princesa City on September 20-30 for the Juniors and Open championships, along with the Legends tournament at the Karawatan PPS tennis courts.

For details, contact event organizer and Sports Program Development director Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.

Stephen Fuertes, another local campaigner, also repulsed the top-ranked Lim in 14-U semis, 6-4, 6-3, then foiled No. 4 Jason Battad, 6-1, 7-5, to snatch the crown, while No. 4 Angel Vosotros from Lanao del Norte scored a 7-5(ret.) win over third seed Juliana Carvajal, also from the host city, in the finals of the premier girls’ division.

Unranked Princess Placa also recorded a resounding 6-0, 6-0 win over No. 1 and fellow Digos native Clausxie Flores in girls’ 12-U with Pigcawayan, Cotabato’s Julius Otoc held off Carl Eduarte from Kidapawan, 6-1, 7-6(5), to claim the boys’ crown in the youngest age category of the event hosted by Gov. Cagas and backed by ProtekTODO, PalawanPay, the Unified Tennis Philippines and UTR (Universal Tennis Rating).

TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Alyssa back on court

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
After sitting out the AVC Cup and ASEAN Grand Prix to recover from dengue, volleyball phenom Alyssa Valdez will be back in a Creamline uniform when the 10-team PVL reinforced conference opens at the PhilSports Arena...
Sports
fbtw

Phoenix to rise with Wesson

By Joaquin Henson | 13 hours ago
Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters head coach Topex Robinson isn’t deterred by the loss of Matthew Wright to the Japanese B.League and absence of Jason Perkins who’s recovering from an MCL surgery as he looks...
Sports
fbtw
NBA suspends Suns owner Sarver for year after racism probe

NBA suspends Suns owner Sarver for year after racism probe

3 hours ago
The NBA has suspended Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver for one year and fined him $10 million after a probe of claims of racism...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine spikers handed rude welcome by Thais in ASEAN Grand Prix

Philippine spikers handed rude welcome by Thais in ASEAN Grand Prix

By Luisa Morales | 4 days ago
Despite a valiant stand in the second set where they took the late lead, 22-19, the Filipinas could not get on the board for...
Sports
fbtw
Azkals U19's Ziggy Taningco: We can compete in Oman

Azkals U19's Ziggy Taningco: We can compete in Oman

By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
For 17-year-old Ziggy Taningco, you can bet he is excited to be in Oman for the Asian Football Confederation Under-20 Asian...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
'Just doing my job,' says record-setting Nepali climber

'Just doing my job,' says record-setting Nepali climber

1 hour ago
Summiting the world's 8,000-meter mountains is the ultimate bucket list dream for ambitious climbers, a feat managed by fewer...
Sports
fbtw
China's Yuan ready for a swinging time in maiden PGA Tour season

China's Yuan ready for a swinging time in maiden PGA Tour season

2 hours ago
Once regarded as a “skinny kid” from Dalian, Carl Yuan will live out his dream when he tees off against the big...
Sports
fbtw
HD Spikers target redemption, semis berth vs Eagles

HD Spikers target redemption, semis berth vs Eagles

2 hours ago
Stung by Navy the last time out, Cignal tries to fuel another run as it clashes with back-to-back wall Ateneo-Fudgee Bar...
Sports
fbtw
Alliance Games 2022 returns for 2nd season with P1M prize pool

Alliance Games 2022 returns for 2nd season with P1M prize pool

By Michelle Lojo | 3 hours ago
AcadArena, the country's premiere campus esports program, returns with the second split of their Alliance Games (#ALLG), the...
Sports
fbtw
Joshua accepts terms for Fury fight, says his management team

Joshua accepts terms for Fury fight, says his management team

3 hours ago
Anthony Joshua has accepted terms for a proposed world heavyweight title fight with Tyson Fury.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with