Alliance Games 2022 returns for 2nd season with P1M prize pool

MANILA, Philippines — AcadArena, the country's premiere campus esports program, returns with the second split of their Alliance Games (#ALLG), the largest campus gaming league in the Philippines. For its second season, the Alliance Games will now have a prize pool of Php1,000,000. The increase comes from an additional scholarship prize worth Php375,000 awarded to the champion of each game title.

Launched last April, the Alliance Games is an exclusive esports league composed of teams from the AcadArena Alliance, AcadArena's network of student clubs and organizations from schools across the country. The different collegiate esports teams compete in five game titles: Valorant, Mobile Legends: Bang, Call of Duty: Mobile, League of Legends, and League of Legends: Wild Rift.

The first split concluded during AcadArena's CONQuest Festival 2022 held at the SMX Convention Center last July, with De La Salle University’s Viridis Arcus being declared the first Alliance Games overall champion after winning both the Valorant and Call of Duty: Mobile events.

Sign-ups are currently open to all AcadArena Alliance members and will run until September 25, and will culminate at a LAN finals event in December 2022.

Student organizations that wish to join AcadArena's Allaince program may inquire about membership via the organization's website.