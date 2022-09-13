^

Power for power: BOOM Esports named Acer Nitro brand ambassador

September 13, 2022 | 12:02pm
BOOM Esports' current roster has been the most successful in team history and they’re hoping to make more leaps and strides in the following years. 

As Acer Nitro brand ambassador, BOOM Esports will participate in Acer Nitro promotions 

MANILA, Philippines – Acer has named BOOM Esports, one of the Southeast Asian powerhouses in the Dota Pro Circuit scene, as the new ambassador for Acer Nitro, Acer’s gaming laptop known for its superior gaming performance and immersive experience. 

“We warmly welcome BOOM Esports to the Acer family. Just as the Acer Nitro is a powerful gaming laptop, BOOM Esports is a powerhouse team. Together, they will elevate esports to greater heights,” said Acer Philippines General Manager Sue Ong-Lim.

Established in 2016, BOOM Esports is one of the oldest esports organizations in the Southeast Asian region. The company fields teams across a slew of games including Dota 2, Valorant and PUBG Mobile, but BOOM Esports is best known for its Dota 2 team.

In the 2021-2022 Southeast Asian DPC season, BOOM Esports dominated the entire scene, racking up 1st place finishes in Tours 1 and 3 of the 1st Division, outlasting notable rivals namely Fnatic, T1, and Talon Esports. They even won the Gamers Galaxy Dota 2 invitational earlier this year against notable teams such as OG, Tundra Esports, and Team Secret. 

The team has also secured a coveted slot for The International 2022, the most prestigious Dota 2 tournament in the world. This will be their first appearance at TI. 

"Very excited to work with Acer, one of the leading laptop brands in the world. Being recognized by brands like Acer is a testament to the good work we've been doing. Very excited to be able to travel and prepare matches with such a powerful and comfortable machine,” said Gary Ongko Putera, CEO & Founder, BOOM Esports.

“Pleased to welcome Acer Nitro as our partner. We no longer have to worry about the means to practice or analyze games, whenever we travel. Acer Nitro will enable our gaming on-the-go capability. With their help we can hopefully engage better with our community, giving them a real-time experience of professional gaming,” said Devesh Kabdwal, CRO, BOOM Esports.

BOOM Esports’ Dota 2 roster includes Filipino players Rolen Andrei “Skem” Ong, Erin Jasper “Yopaj” Ferrer, and Timothy “TIMS” Randrup; Indonesia’s Saieful “Fbz” Ilham, and Souliya “JaCkky” Khoompetsavong from Laos. They are coached by Chai “Mushi” Yee Fung, a Malaysian and Southeast Asian Dota 2 legend. 

Their current roster has been the most successful in team history and they’re hoping to make more leaps and strides in the following years. 

For more information about Acer, follow Acer Philippines on its social media platforms: @AcerPH on Facebook, @acerph on Instagram, and @acerphils on Twitter or go to www.acer.com.

