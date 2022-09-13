Manila Nomads Braves deals Kaya first loss in AIA 7s womenâ€™s football tourney

Manila Nomads Braves deals Kaya first loss in AIA 7s women’s football tourney

MANILA, Philippines – Manila Nomads Braves scraped past previously undefeated Kaya FC in the AIA 7s Football Tournament Women’s Division 1 last Sunday with a 2-1 win.

In a defensive match, Manila Nomads Braves scored early but were unable to put some distance between them and Kaya.

Kaya levelled in the second half only for Maio Lubiano to score late to seal the win for Manila Nomads Braves, 2-1.

Incredibly, Manila Nomads Braves was the last team to defeat Kaya (dating back to the previous season and by the same scoreline as well, 2-1.

In other women’s division one matches, Payatas FC nailed their first win of the tournament with a 3-0 hammering on still winless Maharlika. Azzurri SC-Verde laid waste to sister squad Azzurri SC-C, 6-1. Manila Digger earned a 3-2 win over Manila Nomads.

Over at Men’s Division One football, Manhur Fatima slipped past Garrelli United, 3-2 to stay atop the table alongside Sino FC that eked out a close 1-nil win over Spoly FC.

Rangers FC made a lot of noise in blanking En Fuego, 8-0. Manila Digger got back on track to defending its title with a 3-nil triumph over Middle Beast FC while the Manila Stars doubled the output of Maharlika in a 4-2 win.