PSC chief upbeat with senatorsâ€™ backing of Philippine sports

PSC chief upbeat with senators’ backing of Philippine sports

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine Sports Commission chair Noli Eala on Monday assured Senate Committee on Sports chair Bong Go that they will fulfill their duty of performing their mandate of taking care of Philippine sports and the national athletes like no other.

“I'm seeking to ensure sustainability and the success of our programs for the long term. It is our mission to carry out the mandates given to us by law to develop and promote sports in the grassroots as a tool towards nation-building and unity, and to ensure full and enhanced support for our (elite) athletes in their continued quest to bring honor and glory to our country,” said Eala during a Senate hearing initiated by Go.

Eala said Go and the senators pledged their full support for the PSC and its 2023 budget as well as the country’s FIBA World Cup hosting next year.

“I am heartened that this committee has provided so much support to Philippine sports, not only in legislative initiatives but also in terms of financial assistance,” said Eala.

Go reiterated his belief that “investing in sports not only enable us to develop world-class athletes, but it also helps us in keeping our youth away from illegal drugs and other harmful vices.”

He also stressed that sports has the power to unite people, and mentioned instances when success was attained because people came together behind the flag.

Vice Chair Alan Cayetano, Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, Senators Mark Villar, Sonny Angara, Pia Cayetano, Francis Tolentino and Bato dela Rosa all manifested their commitment of support to the agency, the FIBA World Cup 2023 hosting and Philippine sports in general.

Eala is mustering all the help he could get as the county tries to sustain the glorious era that was highlighted by weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz delivering the country’s historic Olympic gold medal in last year’s Tokyo Games.

The country is also enjoying the triumphs of gymnast Caloy Yulo, karateka Junna Tsukii, pole-vaulter EJ Obiena and, just recently, netter Alex Eala in the world stage.

With these collective effort, the country’s sports program is in good hands.