^

Sports

PSC chief upbeat with senators’ backing of Philippine sports

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
September 12, 2022 | 4:46pm
PSC chief upbeat with senatorsâ€™ backing of Philippine sports
Newly-appointed Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman Jose Emmanuel “Noli” Eala attends the turnover ceremony at the Rizal Sports Complex on September 5, 2022.
STAR / Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine Sports Commission chair Noli Eala on Monday assured Senate Committee on Sports chair Bong Go that they will fulfill their duty of performing their mandate of taking care of Philippine sports and the national athletes like no other.

“I'm seeking to ensure sustainability and the success of our programs for the long term. It is our mission to carry out the mandates given to us by law to develop and promote sports in the grassroots as a tool towards nation-building and unity, and to ensure full and enhanced support for our (elite) athletes in their continued quest to bring honor and glory to our country,” said Eala during a Senate hearing initiated by Go.

Eala said Go and the senators pledged their full support for the PSC and its 2023 budget as well as the country’s FIBA World Cup hosting next year.

“I am heartened that this committee has provided so much support to Philippine sports, not only in legislative initiatives but also in terms of financial assistance,” said Eala.

Go reiterated his belief that “investing in sports not only enable us to develop world-class athletes, but it also helps us in keeping our youth away from illegal drugs and other harmful vices.”

He also stressed that sports has the power to unite people, and mentioned instances when success was attained because people came together behind the flag.

Vice Chair Alan Cayetano, Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, Senators Mark Villar, Sonny Angara, Pia Cayetano, Francis Tolentino and Bato dela Rosa all manifested their commitment of support to the agency, the FIBA World Cup 2023 hosting and Philippine sports in general.

Eala is mustering all the help he could get as the county tries to sustain the glorious era that was highlighted by weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz delivering the country’s historic Olympic gold medal in last year’s Tokyo Games.

The country is also enjoying the triumphs of gymnast Caloy Yulo, karateka Junna Tsukii, pole-vaulter EJ Obiena and, just recently, netter Alex Eala in the world stage.

With these collective effort, the country’s sports program is in good hands.

BONG GO

NOLI EALA

PSC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Goorjian shocked at PBA talent

Goorjian shocked at PBA talent

By Joaquin Henson | 18 hours ago
Bay Area Dragons head coach Brian Goorjian said yesterday he was shocked at the display of talent, skills and versatility...
Sports
fbtw
'Panalo nating lahat': Emotional Eala dedicates US Open win to Filipinos

'Panalo nating lahat': Emotional Eala dedicates US Open win to Filipinos

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Besting Czech Republic's Lucie Havlickova in two sets, 6-2, 6-4, Eala became the first-ever Filipino to win a Grand Slam...
Sports
fbtw
Cone upbeat on Gilas

Cone upbeat on Gilas

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone will continue working as an assistant with Gilas looking forward to the FIBA World Cup next...
Sports
fbtw

Expansion for PBA?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
The entry of guest team Bay Area Dragons will increase the cast of contenders for the PBA Commissioner’s Cup championship to 13 and could signal the start of discussions on a possible league expansion in the...
Sports
fbtw
'Spaghetti' man Alcaraz 'hungry for more' after landmark US Open triumph

'Spaghetti' man Alcaraz 'hungry for more' after landmark US Open triumph

8 hours ago
Carlos Alcaraz said he was "hungry for more" after claiming a maiden Grand Slam triumph at the US Open and a place in the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Malaysia gains Division A promotion after beating Mongolia in FIBA U18 Women's Asian tiff

Malaysia gains Division A promotion after beating Mongolia in FIBA U18 Women's Asian tiff

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
Malaysia earned a Division A promotion after taking the Division B crown with a 64-53 win over Mongolia in the 2022 FIBA U18...
Sports
fbtw
Amit, Biado, Chua crowned 2022 Predator World 10-ball Team champions

Amit, Biado, Chua crowned 2022 Predator World 10-ball Team champions

By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
The Philippines’ Rubilen Amit, Carlo Biado and Johann Chua turned back Great Britain’s Kelly Fisher, Jayson Shaw...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena rules Golden Fly but falls short of target

Obiena rules Golden Fly but falls short of target

By Joey Villar | 4 hours ago
Knowing this would be his last attempt in his final competition in the second outdoor season of the year, Filipino pole-vault...
Sports
fbtw
HD Spikers, Nationals eye No. 4 vs Sealions, Griffins

HD Spikers, Nationals eye No. 4 vs Sealions, Griffins

4 hours ago
Unbeaten Cignal and National University-Sta. Elena try to build up confidence and momentum in preparation for their much awaited...
Sports
fbtw
Saso ties for 33rd; Ewing hangs tough to win Kroger Queen City Championship golf tourney

Saso ties for 33rd; Ewing hangs tough to win Kroger Queen City Championship golf tourney

By Jan Veran | 7 hours ago
Yuka Saso charged back with a three-under 69 to finish joint 33rd while Dottie Ardina closed out with a 71 for a share of...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with