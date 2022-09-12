^

Malaysia gains Division A promotion after beating Mongolia in FIBA U18 Women's Asian tiff

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
September 12, 2022 | 4:33pm
MANILA, Philippines – Malaysia earned a Division A promotion after taking the Division B crown with a 64-53 win over Mongolia in the 2022 FIBA U18 Women’s Asian Championship finals over the weekend at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium sa Bangalore, India.

Elaine Chong led the way with 16 points, seven rebounds, three assists and five steals as the Malaysians booked their ticket to the elite Division A led by champion Australia.

Backstopping Chong were Emily Tan and Yun Jia Huey, who added 11 and 10 respectively, in Malaysia’s stellar championship run coming from the qualification phase.

Malaysia finished second in the group phase but carved out a gritty 57-54 win over Southeast Asian rival Thailand in the qualification to make the Final Four.

In the semis, Malaysia scored an even bigger upset with a 66-55 overtime win over previously unbeaten Philippines before capping a magnificent campaign at the expense of another undefeated team Mongolia in the finale.

It’s a sweet redemption for Malaysia after losing to Mongolia, 72-57, in the group play.

Gilas the other day pocketed the consolation bronze medal finish after an 84-68 win over Samoa.

It’s the second straight third-place finish for Gilas, which settled for the podium in the U16 category to miss out on another Division A promotion.

Only the Division B champion got to advance in the prestigious Division A, which was ruled by Australia in the same venue after an 81-55 finals win over China.

Japan completed the Division A podium with a 77-45 win against Chiense Taipei in the bronze medal match.

