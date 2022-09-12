Saso ties for 33rd; Ewing hangs tough to win Kroger Queen City Championship golf tourney

Yuka Saso of Japan plays her shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G at Kenwood Country Club on September 09, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

MANILA, Philippines – Yuka Saso charged back with a three-under 69 to finish joint 33rd while Dottie Ardina closed out with a 71 for a share of 42nd in the Kroger Queen City Championship won by Ally Ewing of the US by the slimmest of margins in Cincinnati, Ohio Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

Saso finally found the touch on Kenwood Country Club's Kendale course’s tricky surface, finishing with 28 putts to post her best round in four days she spiked with birdies on Nos. 7, 10 and 14. She wound up with a 283, which included rounds of 73, 70 and 71, for a share of 33rd with Korean Sei Young Kim and Lauren Stephenson of the US.

Though her finish was far from being impressive, Saso could work on her strong windup as she tries to put it back together when she resumes her LPGA Tour campaign in Walmart NW Arkansas in Arizona next week. The 2021 US Women’s Open champion is skipping this week’s AmazingCre Portland Classic in Oregon.

Ardina, meanwhile, blew a solid start of three birdies in the first five holes with bogeys in the last two as she missed joining Saso at 33rd with a 71. She wound up at tied 42nd instead with a 285 total.

It was a sorry finish for the ICTSI-backed Ardina, who was practically steady off the mound in all four days, missing just seven fairways. But after a fine 24-putt showing that anchored her solid 67 in the second round, she closed out with a pair 30-putt performances that hampered her bid to turn in a stronger finish.

Meanwhile, Ewing fired a solid 66 highlighted by a stirring five-birdie binge from No. 12 on a rain-softened layout then parred the last two holes to hold off Chinese Xiyu Lin and claim the crown by one on a 22-under 266 total for her third career victory.

Yin, who led in the first round, put on a more striking finish — a bogey-free 65 that included a birdie on the last hole. But she still came up short with a 267 while Mexico’s Maria Fassi placed third at 272 after a 71.