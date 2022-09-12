^

KalosPh-OLFU thumps UMak, braces for Ballout Hoops playoffs

Philstar.com
September 12, 2022 | 10:18am
KalosPh-OLFU thumps UMak, braces for Ballout Hoops playoffs
Janlourd Nepomuceno of University of Makati is being hounded in the backcourt by Ace Russel Tiamzon of KalosPH-Our Lady of Fatimas University.
Ballout Hoops

MANILA, Philippines – KalosPh-Our Lady of Fatima Antipolo brought down University of Makati, 88-73, in the battle between top-seeded teams in the Ballout Hoops Luzon Challenge Open Tournament recently at the UMak gym.

Marvel Joy Jimenez once again presided in the offense of the Phoenix as he pumped in 21 points while three of his teammates tallied 10 points apiece, allowing the squad to end the elimination round campaign on a high note.

Ace Russel Tiamzon, Gabriel Gotera and Kevin Loyola each produced 10 apiece for OLFU, which ended its elims campaign with a 7-2 win-loss record in the provincial division and secured itself a spot for the division finals encounter where it faces second placer  MPAMS-San Mateo.

San Mateo wound up with a 6-2 card to also advance in this tournament sponsored by One4BF, Chachago, Motolite, Detail Avenue, Snazzy, Mighty Sports Apparel, Mt. Fuji Restaurant, Disenyo Footwear, Lana 300 Magnesium Oil and Nestea Iced Tea.

Despite the loss, University of Makati is already guaranteed of a playoff berth in the NCR division of this tournament headed by coaching legend Joe Lipa, who was appointed as league commissioner.

University of Makati wrapped up its elims campaign with a 6-2 card. It will take on the winner of the playoff match between AMA University QC and Philippine Navy.

AMA University QC dumped Calaguas Gems-Camarines Norte, 79-62, while Philippine Navy nipped ARS Warriors-Cavite, 81-77, in other games.

