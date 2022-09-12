^

2nd Kampeon Cup slated Oct. 14-16

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
September 12, 2022 | 9:53am
MANILA, Philippines – It’s the start of something national and perhaps one day soon, international.

The 2nd AIA Vitality Kampeon Cup is coming to the La Provincia Polo Field in Bacolod on October 14-16. This national seven-a-side football tournament was supposed to be held in Cebu in 2020 but the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted sports and life on a scale not seen since the last World War. 

Teams participating in the tournament include Bonifacio Global City (Manila), Pampanga, Cebu, Iloilo, Bacolod, with the last team coming over from either Davao or Muntinlupa. 

Teams are formed featuring selections from the best seven-a-side squads in each region. All will compete for the right to be called national champion.

The inaugural AIA Vitality Kampeon Cup was held in 2019 where teams from Cebu, Bacolod and Davao flew over to Manila for the tournament. Cebu prevailed and are defending champions.

Said AIA Vitality Kampeon Cup founder and former national player Anton del Rosario: “The Kampeon Cup is a tournament that seeks to bring the best football players all over the country in a festival-type atmosphere where there are games for kids, a tournament for the youth, women’s, and men’s with the Kampeon Cup in between.”

“The Kampeon Cup is the culmination tournament that brings our nationwide efforts for seven-a-side football and to give the winning teams of each region a showcase for their talents at a higher level. By taking the best eight players in each city, not only do they represent their teams, but also their leagues, and cities.”

The goal for del Rosario and his co-organizers is for the Kampeon Cup to get bigger and bigger as the years go on. 

“The goal for the Kampeon Cup is to be an international tournament where teams from Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, and others come over to participate,” summed up del Rosario. “Now that will not only help the sport on a national level, but also foster better relations with our neighbors.”

