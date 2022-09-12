^

Historic win in big apple

The Philippine Star
September 12, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Through six rounds of the elite 64-strong US Open draw, Eala did not yield a single set against a formidable cast of higher-ranked counterparts.

It was a tremendous juggernaut in her first junior tourney this season after focusing in the women’s professional circuit.

Serving for history, Eala’s dream run was realized with a crisp backhand right that Havlickova found a tough one to return as the crowd erupted to celebrate the Filipina victory.

“Buong puso ko itong ipinaglaban. Hindi lang para sa sarili ko kundi para makatulong din ako sa kinabukasan ng Philippine tennis. Hindi lang ito panalo ko, panalo natin itong lahat,” said a tearful Eala, dedicating the glory to the entire Filipino nation back home and around the world.

Hell-bent on ending a string of heartbreaks in the girls’ singles play, the two-time doubles Grand Slam holder Eala (2020 Australian Open, 2021 French Open) wiped out her opponents in the first five rounds spiked by a 6-1, 7-6(5) win over Canada’s Victoria Mboko to make the US Open finals.

That was already a milestone for Eala, a former world junior No. 2 and current WTA No. 297, as she became first player from the Philippines to barge into any junior singles Grand Slam finale.

Then she reached even greater heights and achieved greater glory.

Ranged against the 2022 French Open champ in a fight for all the marbles, Eala definitely saved her best for last and coasted to an easy first-set victory before launching a 3-0 finishing kick in the second frame to flip a 3-4 deficit for the US Open diadem.

It’s the fitting culmination in a relentless tennis major title hunt for Eala, whose previous best finish was a Final Four windup in 2020 Roland Garros.

She had a couple of misses last year with a quarterfinal placing in the US Open, a second-round exit in Wimbledon and a first-round stint in French Open.

Part of her preparations for this moment was a brief training with Poland’s Iga Swiatek in the 2021 Miami Open that served as Eala’s WTA debut.

A year later, both rose as US Open champions for the first time as Swiatek, now world No. 1, ruled the women’s tournament.

Eala paid tribute to her mentor.

“My idol is obviously Rafa. He’s a very good role model, something a lot of people should idolize and try to be,” said Eala who is based at the 22-time Grand Slam champion’s academy in Spain.

“The biggest thing I notice in Rafa is how he fights till the end, how his thoughts are so clear.

“He’s so calm, but at the same time so fired up. I think I really tried to channel that energy during this whole week.”

Eala was playing her first junior tournament since the Orange Bowl in Florida last December.

Since then, she became the first Filipina to both contest and win a WTA main draw match when she defeated Paula Ormaechea at Cluj-Napoca in August.

Her brother, 20-year-old Michael, plays college tennis in the United States.

