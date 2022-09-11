Philippine spikers fall short vs Indonesia, miss out on ASEAN Grand Prix podium

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine women's national volleyball team were unable to salvage a podium finish in the 2nd ASEAN Grand Prix, as they lost to Indonesia, 24-26, 22-25, 23-25, in the Chatchai Hall at Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand on Sunday.

In a virtual battle for third contest, the Philippines absorbed three narrow set losses to miss out on a medal for the first time in the tournament.

The Philippines had previously won back-to-back third place finishes in the two legs of the inaugural ASEAN Grand Prix in 2019.

Indonesia, meanwhile, settled for bronze after two runner-up finishes in the tournament's previous editions.

The Filipinas, bannered by Premier Volleyball League powerhouse Creamline Cool Smashers, had a chance to set the tone early when they reached set point first in the opening salvo, 24-23, off of a Jema Galanza ace.

But three straight points from Indonesia, two coming from blocks on Tots Carlos and Michele Gumabao, flipped the script on the Philippines.

In Set 2, both teams were at deadlock 22-all after a Jeanette Panaga block.

Indonesia, though, once again uncorked three unanswered points -- punctuated by a mid-rally challenge for a net fault by the Indonesians.

The challenge was successful and gave the dominant 2-0 lead to Indonesia.

Come Set 3, the Philippines once again threatened to steal a set as they took the 23-22 lead late after a wide hit from Indonesia.

But another 3-0 burst denied the Philippines a victory in the frame.

The Philippines thus finished winless in three outings in the pocket tournament.