Blazers use 4th quarter burst to sink Pirates

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 11, 2022 | 5:16pm
Will Gozum
NCAA

MANILA, Philippines — The DLS-College of St. Benilde Blazers doubled up on the Lyceum of the Philippines Pirates in the fourth salvo to nab a convincing 86-69 win to open their NCAA Season 98 campaign at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City on Sunday.

After leading only by a meager three points, 58-55, the Blazers outscored LPU, 28-14, in the final frame to pull away late.

Four different Blazers finished in twin-digit scoring to lead CSB to victory. 

Rob Nayve topped the scoring column with 18 markers to go along with five rebounds, two assists, and two blocks.

Miguel Ovzon added 13 markers while Will Gozum had a double-double of 12 points and 12 boards. He also added three assists and two blocks.

Jc Cullar was the other Blazer in double digits with 12 points.

JM Bravo led the Pirates with his 12 points.

CSB ran their offense on the floor with 28 fastbreak points against LPU's 15.

The Blazers led by as much as 17 points in the victory.

CSB eyes win no. 2 when they face San Sebastian College-Recoletos on Friday, September 16, while the Pirates hope to bounce back against Mapua University on Wednesday, September 14.

The Scores:

CSB 86 -- Nayve 18, Oczon 13, Gozum 12, Cullar 12, Sangco 8, Pasturan 8, Corteza 8, Marcos 4, Cajucom 3, Carlos 0, Davis 0, Lepalam 0, Dimayuga 0, Flores 0, Lim 0.
LPU 69 -- Bravo 12, Navarro 11, Umali 10, Barba 9, Montano 9, Guadana 8, Valdez 7, Larupay 2, Penafiel 1, Cunanan 0.

Quarters: 18-25, 45-40, 58-55, 86-69.

