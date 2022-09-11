^

Pagunsan ties for 27th, Higa snares crown in Shinhan Donghae Open

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
September 11, 2022 | 5:23pm
Pagunsan ties for 27th, Higa snares crown in Shinhan Donghae Open
Juvic Pagunsan

MANILA, Philippines — Juvic Pagunsan birdied the last two holes to card a three-under 68 and finished tied for 27th in the the Shinhan Donghae Open won by Japanese Kazuki Higa in come-from-behind fashion in Nara, Japan Sunday.

Pagunsan recovered from a so-so 33-putt showing Saturday with 29, the last two capping his big windup that included another birdie on No. 14 and a scrambling par on the 16th as the Filipino ace finished with a 13-under 271 for a share of 27th with seven others.

That included former Manila Southwoods mainstay Yuto Katsuragawa, who also rallied with three birdies in the last four holes to fire a 67 at the Komo Country Club.

Pagunsan put himself in early contention with a strong 65 start spiked by a 26-putt performance but the former Asian Tour No. 1 lost his touch in the next two rounds, ending up with 31 and 33, before regaining them in the last few holes Sunday.

He had an up-and-down stint with three birdies against a bogey and double-bogey after seven holes and looked headed for another mediocre showing with a birdie-bogey stint from No. 10.

Higa, meanwhile, used a strong start of three straight birdies to launch his fightback from five down then went on to birdie the last two to fire a 65 and beat erstwhile leader Thai Tirawat Kaewsiribandit and Korean Mingyu Cho on a 20-under 264 total.

Kaewsiribandit, who led in the middle rounds, cracked under pressure and wound up with a 72 while Cho shot a 65 to earn a share of runner-up honors at 266.

