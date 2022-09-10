^

Sports

Cardinals ride 3rd quarter surge to reassert mastery over Red Lions

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 10, 2022 | 8:36pm
Cardinals ride 3rd quarter surge to reassert mastery over Red Lions
Arvin Gamboa
NCAA

MANILA, Philippines — The Mapua Cardinals tamed the San Beda Red Lions, 66-55, to open their NCAA Season 98 campaign on a high note at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Saturday.

Last season's runners-up used a third quarter barrage where they outscored their foes, 23-14, to create significant distance.

Heading into the final period, Mapua was ahead 54-37. The Cardinals' biggest lead stood at 19 points.

Mapua leaned heavily on perimeter points as they doubled up on San Beda, 36-18, in that aspect of the game.

The Cardinals' second unit also came up big with 36 bench points against San Beda's 21 markers.

Arvin Gamboa topped the scoring column with 12 points for Mapua as Carl Lacap and Joaqui Garcia added 11 and 10 markers, respectively.

James Kwekuteye led the Red Lions in the loss with 15 points.

He was the only San Beda player in double-digit scoring as JB Bahio was the next top scorer with nine markers.

The Cardinals hope to post a 2-0 start when they face the LPU Pirates on Wednesday, September 14.

The Lions, for their part, look to bounce back against season hosts EAC Generals on Tuesday, September 13.

The Scores:

MAPUA 66 -- A. Gamboa 12, Lacap 11, Garcia 10, Salenga 7, Hernandez 6, Bonifacio 6, Nocum 4, Soriano 2, Pido 2, Agustin 2, G. Gamboa 2, Mercado 2, Cuenco 0.
SAN BEDA 55 -- Kwekuteye 15, Bahio 9, Penuela 8, Sanchez 6, Visser 6, Cortez 5, Cuntapay 4, Jopia 2, Alfaro 0, Andrada 0, Ynot 0, Cometa 0.

Quarters: 18-13, 31-23, 54-37, 66-55.

BASKETBALL

NCAA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Another Gilas duty for JMF, Japeth, Scottie?

Another Gilas duty for JMF, Japeth, Scottie?

By Olmin Leyba | 22 hours ago
The PBA is giving Gilas Pilipinas access to players from two or three select ball clubs for the fifth window of the FIBA World...
Sports
fbtw
Sotto tallies double-double in Adelaide preseason loss to Perth

Sotto tallies double-double in Adelaide preseason loss to Perth

By Luisa Morales | 11 hours ago
Sotto, who returned to Adelaide for a second season after going unselected in the 2022 NBA Draft, came off of the bench and...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine spikers handed rude welcome by Thais in ASEAN Grand Prix

Philippine spikers handed rude welcome by Thais in ASEAN Grand Prix

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Despite a valiant stand in the second set where they took the late lead, 22-19, the Filipinas could not get on the board for...
Sports
fbtw
ASEAN Grand Prix: Philippines suffer blowout at hands of T4, Vietnam

ASEAN Grand Prix: Philippines suffer blowout at hands of T4, Vietnam

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
The Vietnamese, led by skipper Tran Thi Thanh Thuy, dominated the Filipinas from the get-go as they improved to 2-0 in the...
Sports
fbtw
Alcaraz defeats Tiafoe to reach US Open final

Alcaraz defeats Tiafoe to reach US Open final

9 hours ago
The 19-year-old Spaniard triumphed 6-7 (6/8), 6-3, 6-1, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3 to become the youngest men's Grand Slam finalist since...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Gilas girls suffer heartbreak vs Malaysia in FIBA U18 Women's Asian Championship semis

Gilas girls suffer heartbreak vs Malaysia in FIBA U18 Women's Asian Championship semis

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
After erasing a 12-point deficit, the Gilas girls fell just a whisker short of the victory in overtime as the Malaysians escaped...
Sports
fbtw
Arellano Chiefs parry EAC Generals in NCAA Season 98 opener

Arellano Chiefs parry EAC Generals in NCAA Season 98 opener

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Menina scored back-to-back baskets for the Chiefs to put Arellano up by four, 59-55, with less than two minutes remaining...
Sports
fbtw
Alcaraz to face Ruud for US Open title after epic semi-final triumph

Alcaraz to face Ruud for US Open title after epic semi-final triumph

9 hours ago
Carlos Alcaraz defeated Frances Tiafoe in a gladiatorial US Open semi-final on Friday, setting up a showdown for the title...
Sports
fbtw
AIA 7s: Kaya, two others look to stay perfect in Sunday action

AIA 7s: Kaya, two others look to stay perfect in Sunday action

By Rick Olivares | 10 hours ago
In the meantime, Kaya (3-0) will try to stay atop the table while the Manila Nomads (2-1) would like to stay within striking...
Sports
fbtw
Ardina fights back as Saso salvages weekend play; Pagdanganan cut in Kroger Queen City Championship

Ardina fights back as Saso salvages weekend play; Pagdanganan cut in Kroger Queen City Championship

By Jan Veran | 11 hours ago
Ardina kept her steady stint off the mound then endured a day-long struggle with her irons and wedges with exceptional putting,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with