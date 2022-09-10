Cardinals ride 3rd quarter surge to reassert mastery over Red Lions

MANILA, Philippines — The Mapua Cardinals tamed the San Beda Red Lions, 66-55, to open their NCAA Season 98 campaign on a high note at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Saturday.

Last season's runners-up used a third quarter barrage where they outscored their foes, 23-14, to create significant distance.

Heading into the final period, Mapua was ahead 54-37. The Cardinals' biggest lead stood at 19 points.

Mapua leaned heavily on perimeter points as they doubled up on San Beda, 36-18, in that aspect of the game.

The Cardinals' second unit also came up big with 36 bench points against San Beda's 21 markers.

Arvin Gamboa topped the scoring column with 12 points for Mapua as Carl Lacap and Joaqui Garcia added 11 and 10 markers, respectively.

James Kwekuteye led the Red Lions in the loss with 15 points.

He was the only San Beda player in double-digit scoring as JB Bahio was the next top scorer with nine markers.

The Cardinals hope to post a 2-0 start when they face the LPU Pirates on Wednesday, September 14.

The Lions, for their part, look to bounce back against season hosts EAC Generals on Tuesday, September 13.

The Scores:

MAPUA 66 -- A. Gamboa 12, Lacap 11, Garcia 10, Salenga 7, Hernandez 6, Bonifacio 6, Nocum 4, Soriano 2, Pido 2, Agustin 2, G. Gamboa 2, Mercado 2, Cuenco 0.

SAN BEDA 55 -- Kwekuteye 15, Bahio 9, Penuela 8, Sanchez 6, Visser 6, Cortez 5, Cuntapay 4, Jopia 2, Alfaro 0, Andrada 0, Ynot 0, Cometa 0.

Quarters: 18-13, 31-23, 54-37, 66-55.