^

Sports

ASEAN Grand Prix: Philippines suffer blowout at hands of T4, Vietnam

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 10, 2022 | 6:03pm
ASEAN Grand Prix: Philippines suffer blowout at hands of T4, Vietnam
Philippines skipper Jia Morado-De Guzman (12) and Celine Domingo (13)
SMM Volleyball / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine women's national volleyball team could not get anything going against Vietnam, 12-25, 16-25, 16-25, at the Chatchai Hall at Nakhon Ratchasima in the ASEAN Grand Prix on Saturday.

The Vietnamese, led by skipper Tran Thi Thanh Thuy, dominated the Filipinas from the get-go as they improved to 2-0 in the tiff.

Vietnam established their rhythm early as they built an extensive lead for most of the match. Pham Thi Nguyet Anh scored back-to-back hits to run away with the opening set win, 25-12.

In Set 2, it was a slightly better start for the Filipinas as they built an early lead, 5-3, after a Michele Gumabao hit.

But the Vietnamese uncorked three straight points off of a Ced Domingo block that had the Philippines up, 6-5, to flip the script on the Creamline Cool Smashers-led national team.

The Filipinas didn't go down without a fight, though, as a Rose Marie Vargas point got the Nationals to within a point, 13-14.

But a 6-0 run by Vietnam, punctuated by a Pham ace blew the Philippines out of the water.

With their backs against the wall, the Philippines could not get over the hump as Vietnam fended their challenge for the sweep victory.

The Philippines hopes to end a two-game losing streak and barge into the win column in the last day of the competition against Indonesia on Sunday.

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sotto tallies double-double in Adelaide preseason loss to Perth

Sotto tallies double-double in Adelaide preseason loss to Perth

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Sotto, who returned to Adelaide for a second season after going unselected in the 2022 NBA Draft, came off of the bench and...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine spikers handed rude welcome by Thais in ASEAN Grand Prix

Philippine spikers handed rude welcome by Thais in ASEAN Grand Prix

By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
Despite a valiant stand in the second set where they took the late lead, 22-19, the Filipinas could not get on the board for...
Sports
fbtw
Ardina fights back as Saso salvages weekend play; Pagdanganan cut in Kroger Queen City Championship

Ardina fights back as Saso salvages weekend play; Pagdanganan cut in Kroger Queen City Championship

By Jan Veran | 8 hours ago
Ardina kept her steady stint off the mound then endured a day-long struggle with her irons and wedges with exceptional putting,...
Sports
fbtw
Alcaraz defeats Tiafoe to reach US Open final

Alcaraz defeats Tiafoe to reach US Open final

6 hours ago
The 19-year-old Spaniard triumphed 6-7 (6/8), 6-3, 6-1, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3 to become the youngest men's Grand Slam finalist since...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-Ateneo volleyball star transfers to Maccabi Hod Hashron in Israel

Ex-Ateneo volleyball star transfers to Maccabi Hod Hashron in Israel

By Rick Olivares | 3 days ago
The 6’8” Koyfman played middle blocker for Kfar Saba and will man the same slot with his new team. 
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Arellano Chiefs parry EAC Generals in NCAA Season 98 opener

Arellano Chiefs parry EAC Generals in NCAA Season 98 opener

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Menina scored back-to-back baskets for the Chiefs to put Arellano up by four, 59-55, with less than two minutes remaining...
Sports
fbtw
Alcaraz to face Ruud for US Open title after epic semi-final triumph

Alcaraz to face Ruud for US Open title after epic semi-final triumph

6 hours ago
Carlos Alcaraz defeated Frances Tiafoe in a gladiatorial US Open semi-final on Friday, setting up a showdown for the title...
Sports
fbtw
AIA 7s: Kaya, two others look to stay perfect in Sunday action

AIA 7s: Kaya, two others look to stay perfect in Sunday action

By Rick Olivares | 7 hours ago
In the meantime, Kaya (3-0) will try to stay atop the table while the Manila Nomads (2-1) would like to stay within striking...
Sports
fbtw
Alex Eala outbattles Canadian foe to reach US Open final

Alex Eala outbattles Canadian foe to reach US Open final

By Luisa Morales | 16 hours ago
Eala, a two-time Junior Grand Slam doubles winner, kept her dream for a maiden singles grand slam alive with the tough victory...
Sports
fbtw
Red-hot Eala nears major crown

Red-hot Eala nears major crown

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
Alex Eala shored up her drive for a breakthrough singles grand slam title, marching on to the semifinals of the US Open junior...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with