ASEAN Grand Prix: Philippines suffer blowout at hands of T4, Vietnam

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine women's national volleyball team could not get anything going against Vietnam, 12-25, 16-25, 16-25, at the Chatchai Hall at Nakhon Ratchasima in the ASEAN Grand Prix on Saturday.

The Vietnamese, led by skipper Tran Thi Thanh Thuy, dominated the Filipinas from the get-go as they improved to 2-0 in the tiff.

Vietnam established their rhythm early as they built an extensive lead for most of the match. Pham Thi Nguyet Anh scored back-to-back hits to run away with the opening set win, 25-12.

In Set 2, it was a slightly better start for the Filipinas as they built an early lead, 5-3, after a Michele Gumabao hit.

But the Vietnamese uncorked three straight points off of a Ced Domingo block that had the Philippines up, 6-5, to flip the script on the Creamline Cool Smashers-led national team.

The Filipinas didn't go down without a fight, though, as a Rose Marie Vargas point got the Nationals to within a point, 13-14.

But a 6-0 run by Vietnam, punctuated by a Pham ace blew the Philippines out of the water.

With their backs against the wall, the Philippines could not get over the hump as Vietnam fended their challenge for the sweep victory.

The Philippines hopes to end a two-game losing streak and barge into the win column in the last day of the competition against Indonesia on Sunday.