Arellano Chiefs parry EAC Generals in NCAA Season 98 opener

MANILA, Philippines — The Arellano Chiefs were able to ride Shane Menina's hot hand in the clutch as they spoiled host school EAC General's NCAA Season 98 opener, 63-58, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Saturday.

Menina scored back-to-back baskets for the Chiefs to put Arellano up by four, 59-55, with less than two minutes remaining in the game.

Ralph Robin kept the Generals in the game with a quick three-pointer shortly after.

But with the clock ticking against them, EAC was forced to play the foul game that sent Menina to the charity stripe.

The Cebu native calmly converted on his free throws to increase Arellano's lead to three, 61-58, with 14 ticks left.

Lightning didn't strike twice for Robin in the following possession as he missed on the three-point attempt with five seconds remaining in the game.

Axel Doromal added two conversions from the free throw line to reach the final score.

Menina finished with 15 points to lead three Chiefs in double-digit scoring.

Doromal added 13 markers while Neil Tolentino contributed 10 points.

Cade Flores flirted with the double-double with nine points and 13 boards.

Allen Liwanag paced EAC in the loss with 12 points.

Arellano hopes to ride the momentum for a 2-0 start when they face the San Sebastian College-Recoletos on Tuesday, September 13.

EAC plays on the same day against San Beda University for a bounce back victory.

The Scores:

ARELLANO 63 — Menina 15, Doromal 13, Tolentino 10, Flores 9, Mantua 5, Oftana 3, Mallari 2, Abastillas 2, Oliva 2, Talampas 2, Sunga 0.

EAC 58 — Liwag 12, Cosejo 10, Maguliano 9, Gurtiza 8, Umpad 8, Luciano 4, Tolentino 4, Robin 3, Balowa 0, An. Doria 0, Ad. Doria 0, Bajon 0.

Quarters: 14-17, 33-35, 46-47, 63-58.