^

Sports

Arellano Chiefs parry EAC Generals in NCAA Season 98 opener

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 10, 2022 | 5:59pm
Arellano Chiefs parry EAC Generals in NCAA Season 98 opener
Shane Menina
NCAA Philippines / GMA 7

MANILA, Philippines — The Arellano Chiefs were able to ride Shane Menina's hot hand in the clutch as they spoiled host school EAC General's NCAA Season 98 opener, 63-58, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Saturday.

Menina scored back-to-back baskets for the Chiefs to put Arellano up by four, 59-55, with less than two minutes remaining in the game.

Ralph Robin kept the Generals in the game with a quick three-pointer shortly after.

But with the clock ticking against them, EAC was forced to play the foul game that sent Menina to the charity stripe.

The Cebu native calmly converted on his free throws to increase Arellano's lead to three, 61-58, with 14 ticks left.

Lightning didn't strike twice for Robin in the following possession as he missed on the three-point attempt with five seconds remaining in the game.

Axel Doromal added two conversions from the free throw line to reach the final score.

Menina finished with 15 points to lead three Chiefs in double-digit scoring.

Doromal added 13 markers while Neil Tolentino contributed 10 points.

Cade Flores flirted with the double-double with nine points and 13 boards.

Allen Liwanag paced EAC in the loss with 12 points.

Arellano hopes to ride the momentum for a 2-0 start when they face the San Sebastian College-Recoletos on Tuesday, September 13.

EAC plays on the same day against San Beda University for a bounce back victory.

The Scores:

ARELLANO 63 — Menina 15, Doromal 13, Tolentino 10, Flores 9, Mantua 5, Oftana 3, Mallari 2, Abastillas 2, Oliva 2, Talampas 2, Sunga 0.
EAC 58 — Liwag 12, Cosejo 10, Maguliano 9, Gurtiza 8, Umpad 8, Luciano 4, Tolentino 4, Robin 3, Balowa 0, An. Doria 0, Ad. Doria 0, Bajon 0.

Quarters: 14-17, 33-35, 46-47, 63-58.

BASKETBALL

NCAA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sotto tallies double-double in Adelaide preseason loss to Perth

Sotto tallies double-double in Adelaide preseason loss to Perth

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Sotto, who returned to Adelaide for a second season after going unselected in the 2022 NBA Draft, came off of the bench and...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine spikers handed rude welcome by Thais in ASEAN Grand Prix

Philippine spikers handed rude welcome by Thais in ASEAN Grand Prix

By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
Despite a valiant stand in the second set where they took the late lead, 22-19, the Filipinas could not get on the board for...
Sports
fbtw
Ardina fights back as Saso salvages weekend play; Pagdanganan cut in Kroger Queen City Championship

Ardina fights back as Saso salvages weekend play; Pagdanganan cut in Kroger Queen City Championship

By Jan Veran | 8 hours ago
Ardina kept her steady stint off the mound then endured a day-long struggle with her irons and wedges with exceptional putting,...
Sports
fbtw
Alcaraz defeats Tiafoe to reach US Open final

Alcaraz defeats Tiafoe to reach US Open final

6 hours ago
The 19-year-old Spaniard triumphed 6-7 (6/8), 6-3, 6-1, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3 to become the youngest men's Grand Slam finalist since...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-Ateneo volleyball star transfers to Maccabi Hod Hashron in Israel

Ex-Ateneo volleyball star transfers to Maccabi Hod Hashron in Israel

By Rick Olivares | 3 days ago
The 6’8” Koyfman played middle blocker for Kfar Saba and will man the same slot with his new team. 
Sports
fbtw
Latest
ASEAN Grand Prix: Philippines suffer blowout at hands of T4, Vietnam

ASEAN Grand Prix: Philippines suffer blowout at hands of T4, Vietnam

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The Vietnamese, led by skipper Tran Thi Thanh Thuy, dominated the Filipinas from the get-go as they improved to 2-0 in the...
Sports
fbtw
Alcaraz to face Ruud for US Open title after epic semi-final triumph

Alcaraz to face Ruud for US Open title after epic semi-final triumph

6 hours ago
Carlos Alcaraz defeated Frances Tiafoe in a gladiatorial US Open semi-final on Friday, setting up a showdown for the title...
Sports
fbtw
AIA 7s: Kaya, two others look to stay perfect in Sunday action

AIA 7s: Kaya, two others look to stay perfect in Sunday action

By Rick Olivares | 7 hours ago
In the meantime, Kaya (3-0) will try to stay atop the table while the Manila Nomads (2-1) would like to stay within striking...
Sports
fbtw
Alex Eala outbattles Canadian foe to reach US Open final

Alex Eala outbattles Canadian foe to reach US Open final

By Luisa Morales | 16 hours ago
Eala, a two-time Junior Grand Slam doubles winner, kept her dream for a maiden singles grand slam alive with the tough victory...
Sports
fbtw
Red-hot Eala nears major crown

Red-hot Eala nears major crown

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
Alex Eala shored up her drive for a breakthrough singles grand slam title, marching on to the semifinals of the US Open junior...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with