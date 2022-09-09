^

Sports

Philippine spikers handed rude welcome by Thais in ASEAN Grand Prix

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 9, 2022 | 8:44pm
Philippine spikers handed rude welcome by Thais in ASEAN Grand Prix
Team Philippines at the ASEAN Grand Prix
SMM Volleyball / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine women's volleyball team suffered a tough defeat at the hands of ASEAN Grand Prix hosts Thailand in their tournament opener, 17-25, 22-25, 12-25, at Chatchai Hall in Nakhon Ratchasima on Friday.

Despite a valiant stand in the second set where they took the late lead, 22-19, the Filipinas could not get on the board for a set as they were swept by the home team.

Jema Galanza scored back-to-back points to give the Philippines the three point advantage, but Kongyot Ajcharaporn returned the favor to ignite a 6-0 run.

Two straight errors from Galanza and Tots Carlos sent the Thais to set point before Ajcharaporn converted on the clincher to take a dominant 2-0 lead.

The late set meltdown seemed to douse cold water on the Philippines as they struggled to find any rhythm in the third set.

By the second technical timeout, the hosts doubled up on the Philippines, 16-8, the deficit proved too much as Thailand cruised to victory.

Kokram Pimpichaya and Srithong Wipawee connived with 17 and 10 points, respectively, to lead the Thais in the sweep victory.

Ajcharaporn, meanwhile, provided the spark late off of the bench with five markers.

Carlos and Galanza were bright spots for the Philippines in the loss with 11 and eight points, respectively.

The team is still playing without star hitter Alyssa Valdez. She, however, joined the team in training in Thailand.

The Pinays, bannered by the Creamline Cool Smashers, play Vietnam on Saturday.

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Betancourt high on Kai

By Joaquin M. Henson | 21 hours ago
The man who attempted to bring Johnny Abarrientos to the NBA in 1997 is out to make up for the miss 25 years later.
Sports
fbtw
Pagdanganan saves 72; Saso, Ardina struggle in Kroger Queen City Championship opener

Pagdanganan saves 72; Saso, Ardina struggle in Kroger Queen City Championship opener

By Jan Veran | 9 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan came away with back-to-back frontside birdies to salvage an even par 72 but Yuka Saso and Dottie Ardina...
Sports
fbtw
Tour de Cebu returns after 2-year pandemic absence

Tour de Cebu returns after 2-year pandemic absence

By John Bryan Ulanday | 6 hours ago
Tour de Cebu, the country’s premier tropical classic car rally, returns with a bang this month for its much-awaited...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine shuttlers haul four medals in Cameroon tiff

Philippine shuttlers haul four medals in Cameroon tiff

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
All four medals came from doubles events as mixed doubles pairs Alvin Morada and Yssa Leonardo and Christian Bernardo and...
Sports
fbtw
Filipino pugs target Asian Games as new entry point to Paris 2024 Olympics

Filipino pugs target Asian Games as new entry point to Paris 2024 Olympics

By Joey Villar | 6 hours ago
The Filipino boxers are expected to make winning in the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games a priority after the International Olympic...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Malixi glides to 13-shot romp vs Ikeda in ICTSI Valley Golf Challenge

Malixi glides to 13-shot romp vs Ikeda in ICTSI Valley Golf Challenge

5 hours ago
Amateur Rianne Malixi turned the final round of the ICTSI Valley Golf Challenge into a victory walk.
Sports
fbtw
Avaricio ends tied for 13th; Del Rosario ends up 22nd in Thailand LPGA Masters

Avaricio ends tied for 13th; Del Rosario ends up 22nd in Thailand LPGA Masters

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
Chanelle Avaricio missed posting a Top 10 finish with a bogey on No. 15 as she closed out with a second straight 70 for joint...
Sports
fbtw
Cardinals, Lions collide in NCAA 98 main opener

Cardinals, Lions collide in NCAA 98 main opener

By Joey Villar | 6 hours ago
Mapua, one of the favorites to challenge defending champion Letran for the title, clashes with a San Beda team brandishing...
Sports
fbtw
NBA 2K23 now available in Philippines

NBA 2K23 now available in Philippines

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
NBA 2K23, which features the Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker and Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan on the cover of the Standard...
Sports
fbtw
Serna, Francisco lead PPS Digos netfest title chase

Serna, Francisco lead PPS Digos netfest title chase

9 hours ago
Vince Serna and Sanschena Francisco set out for explosive starts to fuel their respective title drive in the premier division...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with