Philippine spikers handed rude welcome by Thais in ASEAN Grand Prix

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine women's volleyball team suffered a tough defeat at the hands of ASEAN Grand Prix hosts Thailand in their tournament opener, 17-25, 22-25, 12-25, at Chatchai Hall in Nakhon Ratchasima on Friday.

Despite a valiant stand in the second set where they took the late lead, 22-19, the Filipinas could not get on the board for a set as they were swept by the home team.

Jema Galanza scored back-to-back points to give the Philippines the three point advantage, but Kongyot Ajcharaporn returned the favor to ignite a 6-0 run.

Two straight errors from Galanza and Tots Carlos sent the Thais to set point before Ajcharaporn converted on the clincher to take a dominant 2-0 lead.

The late set meltdown seemed to douse cold water on the Philippines as they struggled to find any rhythm in the third set.

By the second technical timeout, the hosts doubled up on the Philippines, 16-8, the deficit proved too much as Thailand cruised to victory.

Kokram Pimpichaya and Srithong Wipawee connived with 17 and 10 points, respectively, to lead the Thais in the sweep victory.

Ajcharaporn, meanwhile, provided the spark late off of the bench with five markers.

Carlos and Galanza were bright spots for the Philippines in the loss with 11 and eight points, respectively.

The team is still playing without star hitter Alyssa Valdez. She, however, joined the team in training in Thailand.

The Pinays, bannered by the Creamline Cool Smashers, play Vietnam on Saturday.