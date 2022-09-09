Philippine shuttlers haul four medals in Cameroon tiff

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Badminton Association (PBAD)-Smash Pilipinas national team had a productive outing at the Cameroon International 2022 at the Yaounde Sports Complext last weekend.

This as the team bagged four medals — two golds and two bronzes — in the tiff categorized as part of the International Series with a prize pool of $US10,000.

All four medals came from doubles events as mixed doubles pairs Alvin Morada and Yssa Leonardo and Christian Bernardo and Thea Pomar finished first and third place, respectively.

Meanwhile, Morada and Bernardo connived to rule the men's doubles event while Pomar and Leonardo took bronze in the women's division.

Philippine bets Mikaela De Guzman and Jewel Angelo Albo exited early in the singles competition.

Still, De Guzman fell just a hairline short of giving the country another medal as she finished as a quarterfinalist, losing to eventual women's singles champion Kasturi Radhakrishnan of Malaysia.

Albo, meanhile, missed out on the main draw of the men's singles.

Head coach Rosman Razak praised the efforts of his wards and looks forward to more competitions and wins.

"The players are starting to get the feel of playing continuously, and, hopefully, we will continue to improve and get more success." he said.

The same players continue to play for flag and country in the Benin International which began on Thursday. They are also penciled in to play in the Indonesia International Series Yogyakarta and Indonesia International Challenge Yogyakarta.